Knights’ Gage Quinney to be first true #VegasBorn NHL player

Forward Gage Quinney will be the first player born in Nevada to appear in an NHL game when he makes his debut Saturday for the Golden Knights.

Gage Quinney (73) takes a shot during a player development camp at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Forward Gage Quinney will make his NHL debut Saturday when the Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena.

Quinney will be the first player born in Nevada to appear in an NHL game. His father, Ken, played for the Las Vegas Thunder of the International Hockey League in the 1990s.

Pittsburgh forward Jason Zucker was raised in Las Vegas but born in Newport Beach, California.

Quinney has 14 goals and 32 points in 42 games for the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

“It doesn’t really resonate in my mind,” Quinney said of his impending historic debut. “I’m just focused on playing tonight and enjoying it.”