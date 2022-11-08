Knights game day preview: 2 players to hit milestone in Toronto

The Golden Knights are looking for their eighth straight win Tuesday in Toronto, where they will celebrate an impressive accomplishment for two of their main players.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) celebrate Martinez's goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Two Golden Knights will celebrate the same milestone as the team looks to win its eighth straight game Tuesday night in Toronto.

Left wing Reilly Smith and defenseman Alec Martinez each will play his 700th NHL game when the Knights meet the Maple Leafs. Smith has made 334 of those appearances with the Knights and has been part of the franchise since its inception. Martinez has played 102 games with the Knights and 597 with the Los Angeles Kings, with whom he won two Stanley Cups.

“Just thankful,” said Martinez, in his 14th season. “It took me long enough.”

The two are playing huge roles for the Knights.

Smith has three goals in his past two games and is tied for second on the team in scoring with 10 points. Martinez is averaging the fourth-most ice time among defensemen (19:31) for the NHL’s stingiest team in terms of goals allowed. The 35-year-old leads the league in blocked shots with 58, 13 more than the next-closest player.

If Smith and Martinez celebrate their milestone with a win, it will mark the first time the Knights have won in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. It is one of two active NHL buildings the team has never won in. The Knights haven’t played in the other, Arizona’s Mullett Arena.

There is reason to believe this visit could be the one. Toronto is expected to start third-string goaltender Erik Kallgren, according to The Hockey News. The Maple Leafs’ two primary goaltenders — Matty Murray (abductor) and Ilya Samsonov (knee) — are injured.

Lineup information wasn’t available for the Knights. There are likely to be few, if any, changes since the team has won seven in a row and is 3-0 on their five-game trip. The final stop is Thursday in Buffalo.

Knights at Maple Leafs

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Maple Leafs -118; total 6½

Knights record: 11-2-0

Maple Leafs record: 7-4-2

Head to head: Knights 1-0-0

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.