Knights game day preview: Center remains out of lineup

The Golden Knights will begin a three-game homestand Wednesday with Nicolas Roy still on the sidelines.

Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) saves a shot on goal by Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will still be without a key player when they open a three-game homestand at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said center Nicolas Roy is out and likely won’t play the rest of the week. Roy has missed the Knights’ last two games with a lower-body injury. He’s ninth on the team in scoring with 11 points in 18 games.

The Knights will try to sweep the season series with Ottawa without him, after defeating the Senators 5-4 on Nov. 3. Goaltender Logan Thompson made 42 saves in that win and is expected to start his second straight game Wednesday. Thompson is 6-1 in November with a .902 save percentage and 21 goals allowed.

The Knights’ offense hasn’t struggled to score without Roy, with 12 goals their last three games. They’ll have a good chance to keep that production going against the Senators, who have the fewest points in the Eastern Conference and the second-fewest in the NHL.

One key player leading the charge for the Knights is defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. He’s coming off a three-point performance against Vancouver and will play his 900th NHL game Wednesday. Pietrangelo is tied for fourth among NHL defensemen in scoring with 20 points in 20 games.

Knights vs. Senators

TV: TNT

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -230, total 6½

Knights record: 15-4-1

Senators record: 6-11-1

Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0

Knights’ projected lineup:

Chandler Stephenson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Michael Amadio — Phil Kessel

William Carrier — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.