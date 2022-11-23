Knights game day preview: Center remains out of lineup
The Golden Knights will begin a three-game homestand Wednesday with Nicolas Roy still on the sidelines.
The Golden Knights will still be without a key player when they open a three-game homestand at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators.
Coach Bruce Cassidy said center Nicolas Roy is out and likely won’t play the rest of the week. Roy has missed the Knights’ last two games with a lower-body injury. He’s ninth on the team in scoring with 11 points in 18 games.
The Knights will try to sweep the season series with Ottawa without him, after defeating the Senators 5-4 on Nov. 3. Goaltender Logan Thompson made 42 saves in that win and is expected to start his second straight game Wednesday. Thompson is 6-1 in November with a .902 save percentage and 21 goals allowed.
The Knights’ offense hasn’t struggled to score without Roy, with 12 goals their last three games. They’ll have a good chance to keep that production going against the Senators, who have the fewest points in the Eastern Conference and the second-fewest in the NHL.
One key player leading the charge for the Knights is defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. He’s coming off a three-point performance against Vancouver and will play his 900th NHL game Wednesday. Pietrangelo is tied for fourth among NHL defensemen in scoring with 20 points in 20 games.
Knights vs. Senators
TV: TNT
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -230, total 6½
Knights record: 15-4-1
Senators record: 6-11-1
Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0
Knights’ projected lineup:
Chandler Stephenson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter — Michael Amadio — Phil Kessel
William Carrier — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.