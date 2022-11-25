Knights game day preview: Expansion rivals meet

The Golden Knights will host the second-place team in the Pacific Division at 5 p.m. Friday. Surprisingly, that’s the second-year Seattle Kraken.

Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) looks up as he skates to the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Seattle. The Kraken won 8-5. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Golden Knights have a chance to create a huge gap between them and the rest of the Pacific Division when they host the Seattle Kraken at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Knights hold an eight-point lead in the standings after 21 games. Seattle, surprisingly, is in second 19 games into its second season. A win against their expansion rivals would keep the Kraken within arm’s reach of the Knights with two games in hand. Their history just hasn’t shown they call pull it off.

Seattle is 0-5-0 against the Knights since the beginning of last season. The Kraken haven’t taken a single point in the standings from any of the matchups and have been outscored 21-9. That includes a meeting Oct. 15, which the Knights won 5-2 after scoring 12 seconds into the game.

Both teams are rolling heading into Friday.

The Knights have won two straight and are 3-0-1 in their last four. Captain Mark Stone has a four-game goal streak and center Jack Eichel has a five-game point streak.

The Kraken have won three in a row thanks to an explosive offense that was nowhere to be found a year ago, when they finished with the third-fewest points in the NHL. Seattle scored eight goals its last time out against San Jose on Wednesday and has scored 14 times in its last three games.

The Knights are not holding a morning skate because of the early puck drop so it won’t be clear until warmups whether goaltender Logan Thompson or Adin Hill will be responsible for slowing down the Kraken attack. Lineup information also won’t be available before warmups.

Knights vs. Kraken

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -194, total 6½

Knights record: 16-4-1

Kraken record: 11-5-3

Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0

