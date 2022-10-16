Knights game day preview: Goaltender to make debut in Seattle

The Golden Knights will get their first look at their No. 2 goaltender Saturday when they play on the road against the Seattle Kraken.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill drops the puck after a stop during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

Adin Hill is expected to start against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena after Logan Thompson played the Knights’ first two games, both wins.

Hill, 26, joined the team after an August trade and had an up-and-down preseason. He was 1-1-1 with an .891 save percentage in two half-starts and two full games while giving up 12 goals. Hill is 29-32-5 in his NHL career with a 2.74 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

No other changes are expected for the Knights. Martin Jones is expected to start for Seattle. The 32-year-old has had plenty of battles with the Knights before, including two playoff series in 2018 and 2019 with the San Jose Sharks.

Jones and the Sharks lost the first, but won the second despite him getting pulled from two of the seven games.

He earned Seattle’s first win of the season Thursday in Los Angeles by making 26 saves in a 4-1 win.

Knights at Kraken

TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Knights record: 2-0-0 (43-31-8 last season)

Kraken record: 1-0-1 (27-49-6 last season)

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 4-0-0 last season)

Knights’ projected lineup:

Reilly Smith — Jack Eichel — Phil Kessel

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Paul Cotter — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

