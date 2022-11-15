Knights game day preview: Homestand continues with rivalry game

The Golden Knights will look to get another winning streak started against one of their rivals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Golden Knights will look to start another winning streak when they host the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights lost their last game 3-2 to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, snapping a run of nine straight victories. They still have the second-best record in the NHL at 13-3 behind 14-2 Boston.

The Knights are 19-1-4 all time against the Sharks and haven’t lost in regulation to their rival since Jan. 10, 2019. The Knights defeated San Jose 4-2 on Oct. 25, the night right wing Phil Kessel broke the NHL record for consecutive games played.

The Sharks are playing better heading into this matchup with wins their past two times out against Dallas and Minnesota. The Sharks started 0-5 but have gotten at least a point in eight of their past 12 games (5-4-3). Defenseman Erik Karlsson has given them a major boost with a renaissance season. He leads all NHL blue liners in goals (10) and points (22).

“They’re better than when we saw them last,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “You start winning a few, it snowballs, right? You get a little more positive vibes. So probably a little more comfortable in closer games than they were at the start of the year when they weren’t going their way.”

The Knights are projected to start rookie goaltender Logan Thompson against San Jose. The 25-year-old has won his past six starts for the longest active winning streak in the NHL among goalies. Thompson has allowed 14 goals in that span with a .924 save percentage.

The Knights aren’t projected to make any other lineup changes. Defenseman Shea Theodore didn’t practice Sunday and didn’t participate in Tuesday’s morning skate with the full group, but Cassidy said Theodore is expected to be in the lineup.

Knights vs. Sharks

TV: AT&T Sportsnet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -285; total 6½

Knights record: 13-3-0

Sharks record: 5-9-3

Head to head: Knights 1-0-0

Knights’ projected lineup

Chandler Stephenson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Brett Howden — Phil Kessel

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.