Knights game day preview: Key player hits big milestone

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault will play his 500th NHL game when the Golden Knights visit the Vancouver Canucks at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) reaches for the puck under pressure from Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights will close out their two-game road trip Monday with a special night for one of their most important players.

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault will make his 500th NHL appearance against the Vancouver Canucks at 7:30 p.m. at Rogers Arena. The 31-year-old had a long path to reach that milestone. He had to fight for opportunities after going undrafted. But Marchessault is now the Knights’ all-time leader in games (375), goals (129), assists (176) and points (305) and an NHL All Star.

“Every day in the NHL, it’s a better day than I expected,” Marchessault said. “Those milestones, they make you realize that I shouldn’t take anything for granted and keep working.”

It’s fitting Marchessault’s moment comes against one of the teams he’s been successful against. He has nine goals and nine assists in 15 games against Vancouver.

Marchessault’s production is one of the reasons why the season series between the two Pacific Division teams is often lopsided. The Knights are 10-1-3 against the Canucks, their fifth-best record against any opponent. They’re also 5-0-2 in Vancouver.

That should set the Knights up well to rebound from a 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton on Saturday and a 1-2-1 record their last four games. The Canucks are particularly vulnerable on defense, allowing the third-most goal per game in the NHL (3.89).

Vancouver’s penalty kill is the league’s second-worst at 65 percent. Only Colorado (36.5 percent) is scoring more often on its power-play opportunities than the Canucks’ opponents.

It’s on the Knights — who are 1-for-11 on the power play their last three games and went 0-for-3 Saturday — to take advantage.

Lineup and starting goaltender information wasn’t immediately available.

Knights at Canucks

TV: AT&T Sportsnet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -138, total 6½

Knights record: 14-4-1

Canucks record: 6-9-3

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 2-1-1 last season)

