Knights game day preview: New jerseys to make debuts

The Golden Knights will wear their reverse retro jerseys for the first time during Saturday’s 7 p.m. game with the Vancouver Canucks.

The NHL unveiled the designs for their reverse retro jerseys Thursday, including for the Golden Knights, designed to harken back to historic moments in each team’s history. (NHL)

The Golden Knights will debut a new look as they try rebound from their 4-2 loss to Seattle on Friday.

The Knights will wear their reverse retro jerseys for the first time at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. The team has designed special elements for its game presentation to show off the sweaters, which glow in the dark.

The Knights have to hope their on-ice performance can match that. They were sluggish against Seattle, losing for the first time in six meetings with their expansion brethren.

The Knights are 2-3 in their last five home games heading into their second back-to-back of the season. The Knights swept their first one against Toronto and San Jose.

“It’s nice to get right back at it,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It wasn’t our best. I think we recognize that.”

It’s the Knights’ second meeting in six days with the Canucks, whom they beat 5-4 on Monday thanks to a wild, six-goal third period.

Cassidy said the game was a good example of how dangerous Vancouver’s forwards are and how vulnerable its defense is. The Canucks are tied for seventh in goals per game (3.50) and are third-worst in goals against per game (3.90).

Goaltender Logan Thompson is expected to start against Vancouver. He defeated the Canucks in the last meeting, allowing four goals on 29 shots faced. The 25-year-old rookie is 7-1 in November with a .914 save percentage.

Rookie center Jake Leschyshyn is also projected to enter the lineup for center Michael Amadio, who is expected to be a healthy scratch. The Knights’ exact starting line combinations are unclear because they did not hold a full morning skate Saturday.

Knights vs. Canucks

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -180, total 6½

Knights record: 16-5-1

Canucks record: 7-10-3

Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0

