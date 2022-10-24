Knights game day preview: Phil Kessel set to tie NHL record

The Golden Knights aren’t letting Phil Kessel blend in on an important day for the 35-year-old right wing. He’s set to tie the NHL record for consecutive games played.

Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) receives a pass intended for the Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Phil Kessel tried to blend into the background. The Golden Knights wouldn’t let him.

The right wing was forced into the middle of the team’s post-morning skate stretching circle Tuesday at City National Arena. Then, everyone on the ice tapped their sticks for him because he’s set to tie Keith Yandle’s NHL record for consecutive games played at 989 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The gesture shows how popular Kessel has become early in his Knights’ tenure. And that the team knows how to push his buttons. Kessel dislikes the spotlight so much owner Bill Foley said Kessel didn’t want any sort of tribute once he ties and breaks Yandle’s record.

“And he doesn’t like to stretch, either,” coach Bruce Cassidy said with a grin.

The Knights are still planning to celebrate Kessel despite his wishes because of all he’s accomplished. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has appeared in every game possible since Nov. 3, 2009. Only one other player, Carolina defenseman Brent Burns, has an active consecutive games played streak of more than 500.

The player closest on the Knights to Kessel is center William Karlsson, at 65 games.

“It’s unreal,” said center Nicolas Roy, who was 12 years old when the streak began. “It doesn’t make any sense just thinking about it now.”

Kessel admitted there were nights when he thought he wouldn’t play. So many he’s forgotten. He had hand surgery after winning the 2016 Stanley Cup and missed all of training camp last season with a foot injury.

But every time, whatever aches or pains he was dealing with, he got himself on the ice.

“No one’s at 100 percent ever in this league,” Kessel said. “You always get bumps and bruises and nicks and don’t feel great. You just keep going.”

The Knights are excited to be part of the celebration. Kessel will only make his seventh appearance for the team Tuesday after signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract in August but he’s already been embraced by his teammates.

Kessel has been a beloved character at multiple stops because he likes to joke around and is willing to poke fun at himself. The Knights knew he would take the stick taps in good stride. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said Kessel will “have some stuff coming for him” later as well once he breaks Yandle’s record.

“He came as advertised,” Pietrangelo said. “I’ll take that guy in the locker room any day of the week. It’s not easy to come in and just fit in a locker room like he has. Having Phil in this room has really brightened it up.”

Knights vs. Maple Leafs

TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Leafs -118, total 6.5

Knights record: 4-2-0 (43-31-8 last season)

Maple Leafs record: 4-2-0 (54-21-7 last season)

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 0-1-1 last season)

Knights’ projected lineup:

Chandler Stephenson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Amadio — Brett Howden — Phil Kessel

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

