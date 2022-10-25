Knights game day preview: Phil Kessel to make NHL history

History will be made when the Golden Knights take on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Knights forward Phil Kessel will break Keith Yandle’s record for consecutive games played.

Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) shoots against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Phil Kessel’s moment is here.

The Golden Knights right wing has gone to work for more than 12 straight seasons without missing a game. Now, he’s on the verge of NHL history.

Kessel will break Keith Yandle’s NHL record for consecutive games played when he suits up for the 990th straight time at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. He tied Yandle on Monday in a 3-1 home win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Obviously an incredible career that he’s put together and continues to build on,” center Jack Eichel said. “That’s a pretty impressive record coming from someone like myself who struggles to stay in the lineup. … I’d be shocked if we see someone else who ever comes close to it.”

Kessel’s streak began Nov. 3, 2009.

He was 22 and an incredible offensive talent who went fifth overall in the draft three years prior. Now he’s a 35-year-old veteran.

Kessel has competed for Stanley Cups, winning two in Pittsburgh. He’s been on awful teams in Arizona. He’s experienced almost every high and low the NHL has to offer.

Kessel has done all that while staying true to himself. He shows up for every game, scores goals and cracks his teammates up in the locker room with his easygoing nature.

One of Kessel’s more famous antics was betting Penguins assistant Rick Tocchet he couldn’t do nine chin-ups before a Game 7 against the Washington Capitals that Pittsburgh won.

“The guy’s a dinosaur,” Knights goaltender Logan Thompson said with a laugh. “It’s really cool to do this for him. I really like being his teammate. I’ve only been his teammate for three months, but I’m really happy to be a part of the same club as him.”

Kessel said Monday the record isn’t as sweet as his Cups, of which he had 18 goals and 45 points in 49 games during the Penguins’ two runs. It will be a significant part of his legacy, however.

The NHL will never forget Kessel’s goals or his unique personality. The league also will remember him as its version of Cal Ripken Jr. or Brett Favre. A man, who no matter what he was going through, always laced up his skates.

“I like to play,” Kessel said. “I enjoy going out there and competing and playing the games. Obviously, been doing it for a long time. It’s still fun to me.”

By the numbers

Phil Kessel’s consecutive games played streak by the numbers:

989 — Regular-season games

1,072 — Total games, with playoffs

22,051 — Shifts taken

18,416 — Minutes played

333 — Goals

499 — Assists

832 — Points

22 — Kessel’s age when he began the streak

35 — Kessel’s current age

Knights at Sharks

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -185; total 6½

Knights record: 5-2-0 (43-31-8 last season)

Sharks record: 2-6-0 (32-37-13 last season)

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 2-0-1 last season)

