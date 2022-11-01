Knights game day preview: Road trip begins in Washington

The Golden Knights will begin a five-game road trip, tied for their second longest of the season, with a 4 p.m. game against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) stops as the puck moves behind him while Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) reaches to guard during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights ended October 8-2, the third-best month in franchise history. Time to see what November will bring.

The Knights open their second month of the season with a five-game road trip, tied for their second-longest of the season. It begins with a 4 p.m. matchup with the Washington Capitals on Tuesday before the team travels to Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and Buffalo.

The Knights will look to carry as much momentum as possible from October into the trip. The only times they’ve posted a better record in a month are December 2017 (11-1) and February 2020 (10-2-1).

“It’s a great start,” goaltender Adin Hill said. “You can’t write it much better. We just got to carry that momentum, go do some team bonding on the road and have a good time and go get some wins.”

The Knights could make some lineup changes as they push for their fifth straight win, according to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti.

Right wing Keegan Kolesar appears set to jump back in on the fourth line after missing the previous two games with an illness. That will rearrange the bottom six, with Kolesar reuniting with usual linemates William Carrier and Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden centering Michael Amadio and Phil Kessel. Rookie center Jake Leschyshyn looks to be the one coming out.

Rookie goaltender Logan Thompson also appears to be getting the net for his second game against the Capitals. Thompson came in for the second period of the Knights’ 4-3 overtime win against Washington on April 20, making 13 saves in the win.

He did give up two goals to Capitals left wing Alexander Ovechkin in the process, giving the NHL legend his ninth 50-goal season.

Thompson is 4-2 with a 1.69 goals-against average and .943 save percentage this season. He started six games in October and Hill got four, which coach Bruce Cassidy said was the plan entering the season.

Thompson continues to get the more difficult assignments, however. Hill has yet to start against a playoff team from last year. Thompson has faced Los Angeles, Calgary, Colorado and Toronto.

Knights at Capitals

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -154, total 6½

Knights record: 8-2-0

Capitals record: 5-4-1

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 2-0-0 last season)

Knights’ projected lineup:

Chandler Stephenson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Amadio — Brett Howden — Phil Kessel

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.