Knights game day preview: Rookie starts in hometown against Flames

The Golden Knights finish up their two-game road trip Tuesday with a matchup against last season’s Pacific Division champions.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) skates around the net after making a save against the Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights’ 3-0 start this season has been encouraging, but Tuesday will provide a real test.

The Knights will take on reigning Pacific Division champions Calgary at 6 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome. It’s a matchup of two of the NHL’s seven remaining unbeaten teams entering Tuesday, along with Boston, Carolina, Dallas, Philadelphia and St. Louis. The Flames’ two wins have come against last year’s Western Conference finalists in Colorado and Edmonton.

The only change the Knights are making after Saturday’s win in Seattle comes in net. Rookie Logan Thompson is back in the crease following Adin Hill’s win against the Kraken.

Thompson, a Calgary native, has stopped 54 of the 57 shots he faced this season. He was excellent his last start in his hometown, making 35 saves in a 6-1 win April 14.

The Knights are looking for the second 4-0 start in team history and could open a season with four straight regulation wins for the first time. A victory would also make Bruce Cassidy the team’s first coach to start 4-0.

Knights at Flames

TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Knights record: 3-0-0 (43-31-8 last season)

Flames record: 2-0-0 (50-21-11 last season)

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 2-1-0 last season)

Knights’ projected lineup:

Reilly Smith — Jack Eichel — Phil Kessel

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Paul Cotter — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

