Knights game day preview: Team could tie franchise record vs. Blues

The Golden Knights are looking for their 10th straight win, which would tie a franchise record, Saturday against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Phil Kessel (8) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres with center Nicolas Roy (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Golden Knights can tie a franchise record against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. They just have to make sure they avoid a common pitfall.

The first home game after a long road trip is often seen as a trap in the NHL, as players relax back in familiar surroundings and let their bodies adjust to any time zone changes.

The Knights (13-2) know they need to push through that if they want to tie the team record for consecutive wins with 10 against the Blues (4-8). They’re hopeful a day off Friday and an energetic morning skate Saturday will keep them ready.

“We understand that coming back from a long road trip and playing a game right after can be tough,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “We need to be ready. They’re a good team. I know their record doesn’t show it, but they’re a good team, desperate team, so we got to be ready.”

The Knights, understandably, aren’t set to make too many changes after stretching their winning streak to nine by sweeping their five-game road trip.

Left wing Paul Cotter will stay in the lineup on the third line after playing his first game since Oct. 18 on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. Cotter scored, giving coach Bruce Cassidy plenty of reason to keep him in.

“I was glad I could get another opportunity to show what I can do,” Cotter said. “I think I did a good job showing I was staying ready to go.”

The one switch the Knights might make is in goal.

Adin Hill is the projected starter after rookie Logan Thompson started four times on the road trip. Hill is 5-0 with a .925 save percentage and 2.17 goals-against average. His five wins are the most in the NHL for a goaltender who has also not suffered a loss.

One more victory, and Hill can help the Knights match the franchise’s winning streak from April 9-28, 2021.

“Everyone’s getting points, everyone’s rolling, everyone’s playing well so it’s good right now,” left wing William Carrier said.

Knights vs. Blues

TV: AT&T Sportsnet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -220, total 6½

Knights record: 13-2-0

Blues record: 4-8-0

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 1-2-0 last season)

Knights’ projected lineup:

Chandler Stephenson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Brett Howden — Phil Kessel

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.