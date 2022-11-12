Knights game day preview: Team could tie franchise record vs. Blues
The Golden Knights are looking for their 10th straight win, which would tie a franchise record, Saturday against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights can tie a franchise record against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. They just have to make sure they avoid a common pitfall.
The first home game after a long road trip is often seen as a trap in the NHL, as players relax back in familiar surroundings and let their bodies adjust to any time zone changes.
The Knights (13-2) know they need to push through that if they want to tie the team record for consecutive wins with 10 against the Blues (4-8). They’re hopeful a day off Friday and an energetic morning skate Saturday will keep them ready.
“We understand that coming back from a long road trip and playing a game right after can be tough,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “We need to be ready. They’re a good team. I know their record doesn’t show it, but they’re a good team, desperate team, so we got to be ready.”
The Knights, understandably, aren’t set to make too many changes after stretching their winning streak to nine by sweeping their five-game road trip.
Left wing Paul Cotter will stay in the lineup on the third line after playing his first game since Oct. 18 on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. Cotter scored, giving coach Bruce Cassidy plenty of reason to keep him in.
“I was glad I could get another opportunity to show what I can do,” Cotter said. “I think I did a good job showing I was staying ready to go.”
The one switch the Knights might make is in goal.
Adin Hill is the projected starter after rookie Logan Thompson started four times on the road trip. Hill is 5-0 with a .925 save percentage and 2.17 goals-against average. His five wins are the most in the NHL for a goaltender who has also not suffered a loss.
One more victory, and Hill can help the Knights match the franchise’s winning streak from April 9-28, 2021.
“Everyone’s getting points, everyone’s rolling, everyone’s playing well so it’s good right now,” left wing William Carrier said.
Knights vs. Blues
TV: AT&T Sportsnet
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -220, total 6½
Knights record: 13-2-0
Blues record: 4-8-0
Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 1-2-0 last season)
Knights’ projected lineup:
Chandler Stephenson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter — Brett Howden — Phil Kessel
William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
