Knights game day preview: Team looks to keep winning streak going

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2022 - 2:07 pm
 
Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) and Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) ska ...
Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) and Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) skate onto the ice after winning an NHL hockey game against the Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will look to keep their winning ways going when they host the Winnipeg Jets at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

A victory would leave the Knights (7-2) tied with Boston for the most in the NHL with eight. Their record is already second-best in the league behind the Bruins (8-1).

The Knights are looking for their fourth straight win and their second in 11 days against the Jets, whom they defeated 5-2 on Oct. 20.

The matchup wraps up a two-game homestand at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights then leave for five straight games, tied for their second-longest road trip of the season, starting Tuesday at Washington.

The team did not hold a morning skate because of the early start time, so any potential lineup changes will become clear during warmups. Right wing Keegan Kolesar missed Friday’s win against Anaheim with an illness but practiced Saturday.

Knights vs. Jets

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -200, total 6

Knights record: 7-2-0 (43-31-8 last season)

Jets record: 5-3-0 (39-32-11 last season)

Head-to-head: 1-0-0 (Knights 0-2-1 last season)

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

