Knights get 2nd ‘This is SportsCenter’ commercial on ESPN

The Golden Knights will appear in their second “This is SportsCenter” commercial of the season before their Tuesday game against the Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN.

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) celebrates after his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during third-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights’ tag-team comedy duo is back.

ESPN released its second “This is SportsCenter” commercial featuring center Jack Eichel and right wing Jonathan Marchessault on Tuesday. The skit shows the two sitting in a penalty box in the middle of an office. “SportsCenter” anchor Steve Levy later joins them, as well as UCLA mascot Josephine Bruin.

The skit will debut ahead of the Knights’ 8 p.m. game Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. It will conclude a hockey tripleheader on ESPN, as part of a day where all 32 NHL teams will be in action with staggered start times.

Eichel and Marchessault were also part of a “This is SportsCenter” spot before their season opener against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 10. That one featured the two running the Stanley Cup through an office dishwasher. The pair filmed their scenes in Los Angeles before the start of training camp.

“Every time they’re pretty funny, right?” Marchessault said before the Kraken game. “They did a good job.”

