Knights get center back against Blues, but lose defenseman

The Golden Knights will have center Jack Eichel back for Friday’s game against the St. Louis Blues, but defenseman Brayden McNabb will miss his first game in almost two years.

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and San Jose Sharks center Ty Dellandrea (10) chase after the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates the puck back across the ice during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the third period of the game on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights will have center Jack Eichel back in the lineup Friday against the St. Louis Blues, but will not have defenseman Brayden McNabb for the foreseeable future.

Eichel missed the last seven games with a combination of an illness and a lower-body injury. The Knights’ leading scorer with 41 points last played on Dec. 13.

He’ll return to the top line and skate with Ivan Barbashev and Braeden Bowman.

McNabb, however, is week to week with an upper-body injury he suffered Wednesday against the Nashville Predators after colliding with Nashville forward Michael Bunting in the second period.

McNabb’s ironman streak comes to an end after skating in 298 consecutive regular-season games dating to March 30, 2022.

The Knights are now down both members of their top defense pair of McNabb and Shea Theodore (upper body). Theodore is still week to week.

Silver Knights captain Jaycob Megna was recalled from Henderson on Thursday and will play his first game with the NHL club. Megna, 33, has appeared in 193 games. He played eight last season with the Florida Panthers.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

