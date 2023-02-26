Knights get forward help from Blues before trade deadline

The Golden Knights brought in some help up front Sunday by making a trade with the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev looks on against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Zach Dean during rookie camp practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Western Conference-leading Golden Knights have added extra firepower for the stretch run.

The Knights acquired right wing Ivan Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, five days before Friday’s NHL trade deadline. The 27-year-old is a versatile forward with 29 points in 59 games this season. He was even better last year, with a career-high 26 goals and 60 points.

The Knights traded forward prospect Zach Dean to get Barbashev. Dean, 20, was the team’s 2021 first-round pick.

Adding Barbashev, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, gives the Knights additional depth up from with captain Mark Stone out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery Jan. 31. The team is tied for 17th in the NHL in goals per game since Stone was injured Jan. 12.

Barbashev was a second-round pick by the Blues in 2014. He’s played seven seasons in the NHL, with 178 points in 410 games. He was part of St. Louis’ 2019 Stanley Cup-winning team along with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

The Knights selected Dean with the 30th overall pick in 2021. He has 49 points in 38 games this season with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Gatineau Olympiques.

