Knights give Stanley Cup moment to UMC hospital staff — PHOTOS

The Golden Knights took the Stanley Cup for a visit with workers at University Medical Center on Friday. Here are photos from the outing.

UMC Hospital Ambulatory Care worker Iqbal Hanifzai kisses the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UMC Hospital workers line up down the hall waiting for their moment with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Stanley Cup was originally donated as a hockey trophy in 1882 by Lord Stanley of Preston, the Golden Knights displaying it during a visit with UMC Hospital workers on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights are inscribed on the Stanley Cup on view during a visit with UMC Hospital workers on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A UMC Hospital worker poses with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UMC Hospital Quality Department workers pose with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Roseman University of Health Sciences students pose with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UMC Hospital for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A UMC Hospital worker poses with the Stanley Cup and old hockey mask during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Knights won the franchise’s first championship June 13, finishing off the Florida Panthers in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

The quest for a repeat title begins soon with the start of training camp. The preseason opener is Sept. 24 against the San Jose Sharks.

