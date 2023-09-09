Knights give Stanley Cup moment to UMC hospital staff — PHOTOS
The Golden Knights took the Stanley Cup for a visit with workers at University Medical Center on Friday. Here are photos from the outing.
The Knights won the franchise’s first championship June 13, finishing off the Florida Panthers in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena.
The quest for a repeat title begins soon with the start of training camp. The preseason opener is Sept. 24 against the San Jose Sharks.
