Golden Knights

Knights give Stanley Cup moment to UMC hospital staff — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2023 - 5:26 pm
 
UMC Hospital Ambulatory Care worker Iqbal Hanifzai kisses the Stanley Cup during a visit for em ...
UMC Hospital Ambulatory Care worker Iqbal Hanifzai kisses the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UMC Hospital workers line up down the hall waiting for their moment with the Stanley Cup during ...
UMC Hospital workers line up down the hall waiting for their moment with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Stanley Cup was originally donated as a hockey trophy in 1882 by Lord Stanley of Preston, t ...
The Stanley Cup was originally donated as a hockey trophy in 1882 by Lord Stanley of Preston, the Golden Knights displaying it during a visit with UMC Hospital workers on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Golden Knights are inscribed on the Stanley Cup on view during a visit with UMC Hospital wo ...
The Golden Knights are inscribed on the Stanley Cup on view during a visit with UMC Hospital workers on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A UMC Hospital worker poses with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the ...
A UMC Hospital worker poses with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UMC Hospital Quality Department workers pose with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees ...
UMC Hospital Quality Department workers pose with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UMC Hospital workers line up about the hall waiting for their moment with the Stanley Cup durin ...
UMC Hospital workers line up about the hall waiting for their moment with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A UMC Hospital worker poses with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the ...
A UMC Hospital worker poses with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UMC Hospital workers line up down the hall waiting for their moment with the Stanley Cup during ...
UMC Hospital workers line up down the hall waiting for their moment with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A UMC Hospital worker poses with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the ...
A UMC Hospital worker poses with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Roseman University of Health Sciences students pose with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UMC ...
Roseman University of Health Sciences students pose with the Stanley Cup during a visit to UMC Hospital for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UMC Hospital workers line up down the hall waiting for their moment with the Stanley Cup during ...
UMC Hospital workers line up down the hall waiting for their moment with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A UMC Hospital worker poses with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the ...
A UMC Hospital worker poses with the Stanley Cup during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A UMC Hospital worker poses with the Stanley Cup and old hockey mask during a visit for employe ...
A UMC Hospital worker poses with the Stanley Cup and old hockey mask during a visit for employees presented by the Golden Knights on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights took the Stanley Cup for a visit with workers at University Medical Center on Friday.

The Knights won the franchise’s first championship June 13, finishing off the Florida Panthers in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

The quest for a repeat title begins soon with the start of training camp. The preseason opener is Sept. 24 against the San Jose Sharks.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

