Knights give Ukrainian prospect special experience in difficult time

Golden Knights prospect Artur Cholach can’t go home because he is from Ukraine, so the team brought him to the NHL draft and then to Las Vegas for its development camp.

The Golden Knights made sure Artur Cholach’s 2022 NHL draft experience was different from his one in 2021.

The defenseman didn’t even know he was picked right away when the Knights took him in the sixth round last summer. He was on a train to a national team camp without cell service, and his parents wound up breaking the news to him.

“My parents called me and (said) ‘Congrats,’” Cholach said. “I was like, ‘Why?’”

Cholach got a do-over in Montreal at this year’s draft. The Knights brought him along so he could have a typical draft day by receiving a jersey, greeting the team’s staff at its table and getting his photo taken.

It was a welcome event for Cholach in more ways than one. The Novoyavorivsk, Ukraine, native can’t go home for the summer because of the war with Russia, so he cherished the special trip.

“They made it happen,” Cholach said. “It was amazing.”

This season was the first the 19-year-old spent in North America. Cholach, a 6-foot-4-inch defender, spent his draft year playing at home in Ukraine.

He admitted it was an adjustment in his first camp with the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts. But his skill set impressed the team.

“He’s so mobile for a big guy,” Colts coach Marty Williamson said. “You just can’t get around him.”

Then Russia invaded Cholach’s home country Feb. 24. His family, whom he talks with multiple times a day, is safe. Cholach is from Eastern Ukraine, far away from the fighting. But that didn’t make things much easier. Friends he grew up with were taking up arms.

Williamson said he could tell within a week it was taking a toll on Cholach. His host family in Barrie, Ontario, said he got quiet. He was constantly on his phone watching the news, even between periods of games.

“First month it was so hard to focus on hockey,” Cholach said. “My game level went down. … I couldn’t even think about hockey when I was playing.”

Williamson said he and the rest of the Colts knew they couldn’t understand what Cholach was going through. They just tried to help him however they could. The players made “We support Ukraine” shirts. Williamson was willing to give Cholach a break from hockey, but the defenseman decided to keep playing.

Cholach stayed in the lineup and took on a huge role for Barrie with defenseman Brandt Clarke, the eighth pick in the 2021 draft, out for the playoffs. He also took part in a ceremonial puck drop March 13 before the NHL’s Heritage Classic.

“You’ve got to marvel at just the maturity and how he handles himself,” Williamson said. “Everybody just speaks so well of him. He’s just a great kid.”

Cholach is staying in Barrie this summer because he can’t go home. He’s still living with his host family, and the Colts have ensured he can skate and work out. But he admitted there’s “not much to do actually there.”

That’s why the past week meant so much. The Knights gave him a unique experience at the draft, and he then attended the team’s development camp from July 11 to 16. He met other prospects, learned from the Knights’ staff, competed in scrimmages and took part in events such as a meal service for vulnerable Nevadans through Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

It was a good way to break up his summer. And he’s already looking forward to it being over when the Colts reconvene for next season.

“I’m excited to see my teammates in August,” Cholach said. “I miss that atmosphere in the locker room and everything.”

