Knights give up late tying goal, lose to Sabres in shootout

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton (75) c ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton (75) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres center Sam Lafferty (81) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill ...
Buffalo Sabres center Sam Lafferty (81) is stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres center Jiri Kulich (20) wins a faceoff against Vegas Golden Knights center Brett ...
Buffalo Sabres center Jiri Kulich (20) wins a faceoff against Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jason Zucker (17) takes a shot on net during the first period of an NH ...
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jason Zucker (17) takes a shot on net during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson (9) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) ...
Buffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson (9) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) battle for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a glove save during the first period of an ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a glove save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) celebrates his goal during the first period of an ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) is checked by Buffalo Sabres left wing Beck ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) is checked by Buffalo Sabres left wing Beck Malenstyn (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) carries the puck over the blue line during ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) carries the puck over the blue line during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and Buffalo Sabres left wing Jordan Greenwa ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and Buffalo Sabres left wing Jordan Greenway (12) fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) checks Buffalo Sabres left wing Beck Malens ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) checks Buffalo Sabres left wing Beck Malenstyn (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) makes a save during the second period of an ...
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan McLeod (71) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL h ...
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan McLeod (71) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) carries the puck past Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bo ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) carries the puck past Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram (4) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres center Jiri Kulich (20) is helped off the ice during the second period of an NHL ...
Buffalo Sabres center Jiri Kulich (20) is helped off the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram (4) takes the puck from Vegas Golden Knights center Jack ...
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram (4) takes the puck from Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goaltende ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) is pressured by Buffalo Sabres center Tage ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) is pressured by Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) and left wing Zach Benson (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2025 - 12:31 pm
 

The Golden Knights squandered a late third-period lead and lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Center Jack Eichel gave the Knights a 3-2 lead with 2:33 remaining, but Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin tied it with 13 seconds left with the goaltender pulled to force overtime.

Former Knights forward Alex Tuch scored the winning goal in the third round of the shootout.

Dahlin’s goal came moments after center Tomas Hertl passed up an empty-net chance that would’ve put the game away.

Goaltender Adin Hill made 34 saves in his first start since signing a six-year, $37.5 million extension on Friday.

Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored for the third straight game, and center Brett Howden scored for the Knights (39-19-8).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

