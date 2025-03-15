Knights give up late tying goal, lose to Sabres in shootout
The Golden Knights allowed the tying goal in the final seconds of regulation, then fell to the Sabres in a shootout Saturday in Buffalo.
The Golden Knights squandered a late third-period lead and lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday.
Center Jack Eichel gave the Knights a 3-2 lead with 2:33 remaining, but Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin tied it with 13 seconds left with the goaltender pulled to force overtime.
Former Knights forward Alex Tuch scored the winning goal in the third round of the shootout.
Dahlin’s goal came moments after center Tomas Hertl passed up an empty-net chance that would’ve put the game away.
Goaltender Adin Hill made 34 saves in his first start since signing a six-year, $37.5 million extension on Friday.
Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev scored for the third straight game, and center Brett Howden scored for the Knights (39-19-8).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
