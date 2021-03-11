Knights given green light to expand T-Mobile Arena capacity
The Knights will be allowed to have additional fans at their next home game against the San Jose Sharks.
The Golden Knights can let more fans in the building.
The team was approved to have 20 percent of capacity at T-Mobile Arena starting with its next home game Monday against the San Jose Sharks. The Knights previously had 15 percent of capacity for two home games against the Minnesota Wild.
Additional tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Knights had an announced crowd of 2,605 for their two games against the Wild. The additional capacity should allow the team to host around 3,473 fans.
