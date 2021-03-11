52°F
Golden Knights

Knights given green light to expand T-Mobile Arena capacity

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2021 - 10:51 am
 
Fans are seen during the third period of the first Golden Knights game allowing spectators sin ...
Fans are seen during the third period of the first Golden Knights game allowing spectators since the pandemic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, during the seco ...
Fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights can let more fans in the building.

The team was approved to have 20 percent of capacity at T-Mobile Arena starting with its next home game Monday against the San Jose Sharks. The Knights previously had 15 percent of capacity for two home games against the Minnesota Wild.

Additional tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The Knights had an announced crowd of 2,605 for their two games against the Wild. The additional capacity should allow the team to host around 3,473 fans.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

