Knights GM says contract extension for Jack Eichel is ‘a priority’

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon talks about the team’s free agency at City Nat ...
Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon talks about the team’s free agency at City National Arena on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
September 18, 2025 - 10:04 am
 
Updated September 18, 2025 - 10:09 am

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel is entering training camp without a contract extension, but general manager Kelly McCrimmon reaffirmed that getting him signed is a top order of business.

“Jack is a priority,” McCrimmon said Thursday before the start of camp. “We have tremendous regard for the player, what he’s meant to the organization. I think he feels the organization has been very good for him, as well. We’ll continue to have dialogue, and when we have news, we’ll let you know.”

Eichel, 28, is one of the many notable names around the NHL entering a contract year. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov are among those who could command top dollar from their teams.

Eichel is entering the final year of an eight-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Buffalo Sabres in October 2017.

McCrimmon said discussions with Eichel will not reflect on any domino effect that might come from McDavid or Kaprizov.

“I think from our standpoint, our situation is independent,” McCrimmon said.

Eichel, coming off a career-high 94 points and a fifth-place finish in voting for the Hart Trophy last season, opened camp on the same line as right wing Mitch Marner, who signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Knights on July 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

