Knights’ goalie depth chart: Questions arise with Robin Lehner out

The Golden Knights look far different in net than they did only two seasons ago. How they adjust — they need to replace Robin Lehner — could determine their fate.

What a difference 14 months make.

Throughout their playoff series with the Montreal Canadiens in 2021, the Golden Knights switched between Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury and 2019 Vezina Trophy finalist Robin Lehner in net. There were no bad options.

But coach Bruce Cassidy will face far different choices at goaltender in his first season with the Knights. Fleury is in Minnesota now after being traded to Chicago last summer. Lehner is expected to miss the season with a hip injury that requires surgery.

The Knights are far from hopeless at hockey’s most important position. But they face significant questions, and how they get answered could determine their fate. Here’s their depth chart at goaltender:

Logan Thompson

Thompson drove 1,500 miles in two days to join the Knights in July 2020. Now he’s one of the most important members of the organization.

The 25-year-old’s remarkable rise from Canadian college hockey to the NHL is already an incredible story. He appears in line to write another chapter. He probably would play the bulk of the games if the season started tomorrow.

That’s a lot to put on a goaltender who has made only 17 NHL starts. Thompson showed promise as a rookie by going 10-5-3 with a .914 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average. He has pushed through every challenge he’s faced in his career.

This could be his toughest yet.

Laurent Brossoit

Brossoit should slide comfortably behind Thompson once he recovers from offseason hip surgery.

The 29-year-old doesn’t have the career numbers — 42-41-8 with a .905 save percentage and 2.84 goals-against average — to be trusted as a primary starter. He hasn’t shown he can handle the workload, either, as his 21 starts last season were his most in the NHL.

That doesn’t mean he can’t be a valuable contributor. Brossoit was 8-3-1 last season before suffering an undisclosed injury in January. He was 2-6-2 when he returned before playing his last game March 15.

Michael Hutchinson

The Knights signing Hutchinson for depth July 13 seemed smart with Lehner and Brossoit recovering from offseason surgeries. It could prove crucial because of Lehner’s situation.

Hutchinson, 32, is an experienced veteran with 137 NHL games on his résumé. He gives the Knights an insurance policy so they don’t have to rush Brossoit back.

It remains to be seen what Hutchinson will contribute on the ice. He’s coming off a tough season in which he struggled in two appearances with the Toronto Maple Leafs and had an .899 save percentage in 28 American Hockey League games.

Jiri Patera

The Knights have two prospects in the organization behind their NHL goalies.

Patera, 23, is the first. He’s coming off a busy season in which he spent time at the ECHL, AHL and NHL levels, including as the Knights’ backup for their final three games. He was 10-11-1 with a .910 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average with the Silver Knights.

The 2017 sixth-round pick probably will be one of Henderson’s primary goaltenders this season.

Isaiah Saville

Saville should see plenty of action in the AHL. The 21-year-old is starting his first full professional season after playing at Nebraska-Omaha. He appeared briefly with the Silver Knights last spring and went 6-1-0 with a .929 save percentage and 2.05 goals-against average.

The 2019 fifth-round pick’s task is to carry that performance into this season as much as possible. Saville is a smaller goaltender at 6 feet, 1 inch, but his athleticism makes him tough to beat.

2022-23 outlook: There is no way around the fact that losing Lehner six weeks before training camp is a difficult obstacle to overcome.

They do have options and the financial flexibility to bring in outside help. Cassidy’s defensive system also should make life easier on whoever is in net.

No one on the roster is as proven as Lehner is, however. Thompson is young, Brossoit is recovering from surgery and Hutchinson is coming off a tough season. That makes what the Knights will get from their goaltenders a bit of a mystery.

