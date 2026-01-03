Knights goalie sighted at practice, return could be soon

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill was sighted at the team’s practice in Chicago on Saturday, a sign that he’s closer to returning for the first time since October.

Eye on 2026: Trade deadline could be key to Knights’ season

Utah Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi (50) drives his stick into Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) after he stops his shot attempt during the third period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It looks like Adin Hill is progressing closer to a return.

The Golden Knights goaltender was sighted at Fifth Third Arena in Chicago at practice Saturday, the first visual of him on the ice since suffering a lower-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 20.

Hill was signing autographs for fans while wearing his practice attire.

Hill has been week-to-week since suffering a noncontact injury in the first period against Carolina.

It was another injury added to the long list of ailments Hill has suffered from since he was traded to the Knights before the 2022 season.

The 29-year-old, who backstopped the Knights to their first Stanley Cup title that season, made a career-high 50 starts last season and represented Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Hill signed a six-year, $37.5 million extension on March 13.

The injury pushed Hill out of contention for representing Canada in the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, in February.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Dec. 23 that Hill was “getting closer” to returning.

The Knights are still using the tandem of Carter Hart and Akira Schmid, but Hill’s return means a decision could be coming soon on their goaltending situation.

Hart has started five of the Knights’ last six games entering Sunday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.