Knights goalie taking Hart’s signing in stride: ‘It’s a good competition’

Golden Knights backup goaltender Akira Schmid is taking things in stride after the team signed Carter Hart to a professional tryout deal Thursday.

Akira Schmid has had enough reps in the Golden Knights’ net to know where his game is at.

That’s why it was rare to see Schmid give up five goals Thursday against the Boston Bruins. He’s been good each time he’s gone in.

What appeared to be a shaky start didn’t matter in the end. The goaltender improved to 3-0 this season in the Knights’ 6-5 victory at T-Mobile Arena.

Schmid made 19 saves in the win and improved to 5-0-1 since getting called up from the Silver Knights in April. But the last two goals he gave up, scored 1:07 apart in the third period to dwindle the Knights’ lead from 6-3 to 6-5, were uncharacteristic.

“It was a couple of bounces here and there. You’d like to have them back as a goalie,” Schmid said Friday. “No matter what, I still feel comfortable in my game. I feel confident in practices, too.”

Another goalie in the mix

Schmid may have had other things on his mind Thursday. The 25-year-old played hours after the Knights signed goaltender Carter Hart to a professional tryout deal.

Hart, 27, joins the Knights (3-0-2) after being acquitted of sexual assault in July. He was one of five players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior team that were charged in February 2024.

Hart practiced with the Knights for the first time Friday. He can’t play in the NHL until Dec. 1. His tryout deal is expected to convert to a two-year contract before then.

What Hart’s addition means for Schmid’s role going forward is unclear. Schmid said he’s taking it day by day for now.

“It’s nothing any of us haven’t dealt with before. We’ve all been in a situation with three goalies,” said Schmid, who the Knights acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils during the 2024 NHL draft at Sphere. “We support (Hart). He supports us. I think it’s a good competition going on right now.”

Mental battle

Coach Bruce Cassidy said he wouldn’t be surprised if Schmid was thinking about Hart’s signing during the Bruins game.

“Honestly, yesterday … we signed another goaltender. I think there’s a little bit of that mental part of hockey,” Cassidy said.

Schmid entered training camp as Adin Hill’s backup after earning that role down the stretch last season. He went 2-0-1 in his three NHL appearances for the Knights, which led to him serving as the team’s No. 2 goaltender in the playoffs instead of Ilya Samsonov.

Schmid also played well his first two appearances this season. He made 20 saves in a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 9, then made 19 saves against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday to earn the win in relief.

Hill left the game with a lower-body injury, but he was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is expected to start Saturday against the Flames.

Schmid admitted sometimes games like Tuesday’s are easier because you can’t overcomplicate things when entering midway through. Maybe he overthought things Thursday after Hart’s signing was announced.

“(Schmid is) 3-0 for us. He’s doing a great job. A couple got through him and maybe it had something to do with yesterday’s news. I don’t know,” Cassidy said. “But at the end of the day, we have all the confidence in him. The guys like playing in front of him. That’s not a concern for me.”

Moving forward

Schmid’s strong play with the Knights has been somewhat surprising because he struggled last year in Henderson. He went 9-18-3 with an .886 save percentage and 3.58 goals-against average with the Silver Knights last season.

Schmid said sometimes it’s easier to play in the NHL because the pace of play is more predictable. It also helps to play in front of a stout defensive team like the Golden Knights.

Schmid doesn’t know how many more chances he’ll have to skate behind that group.

“With the team we have here, you go into a game pretty confident knowing you’re able to win the game, have a good game,” Schmid said. “Defense is solid, we have a solid team. I felt pretty good last year but definitely better for the start of the season.”

