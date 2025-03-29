74°F
Knights goaltender a late scratch for Predators game

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) makes a save during the third period of an N ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) makes a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
March 29, 2025 - 3:53 pm
March 29, 2025 - 3:53 pm
 

Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov was a late scratch for Saturday’s game against the Nashville Predators.

Samsonov was supposed to start the second leg of the Knights’ back-to-back. Adin Hill got the second straight start after making 18 saves Friday in Chicago.

Samsonov was coming off a 35-save performance in his last start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 4-2 win.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com.

