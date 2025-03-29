Knights goaltender a late scratch for Predators game
Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov was a late scratch Saturday against the Nashville Predators, forcing Adin Hill to start both legs of the back-to-back.
Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov was a late scratch for Saturday’s game against the Nashville Predators.
Samsonov was supposed to start the second leg of the Knights’ back-to-back. Adin Hill got the second straight start after making 18 saves Friday in Chicago.
Samsonov was coming off a 35-save performance in his last start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 4-2 win.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
