Knights goaltender week-to-week with injury, veteran called up

In this Nov. 23, 2022, file photo, Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) prepares to make a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Senators at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights rookie goaltender Logan Thompson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Saturday.

Thompson, 25, was injured in the third period of the Knights’ 5-1 win in Minnesota on Thursday. He was hurt moving to his left in his crease and needed to be assisted off the ice. Thompson grabbed his left leg before being attended to by a trainer.

Thompson is 20-13-3 this season with a .914 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average. He was one of three All Stars for the Knights, along with Cassidy and center Chandler Stephenson.

Thompson has been available for every game this season. So has backup Adin Hill, who is 11-5-1 with a .911 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average.

The Knights called up goaltender Laurent Brossoit on Saturday with Thompson hurt.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.