Knights goaltender week to week with injury, will miss road trip

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) is showered in ice as he defends the net against the Utah Mammoth during the second period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill is week to week with a lower-body injury, coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday.

Hill will not travel on the Knights’ upcoming three-game road trip.

The 29-year-old left midway through the first period of his team’s win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday after trying to make a save. Hill was unable to put weight on his left leg and needed to be helped back to the bench and locker room.

He previously left after the first period of the Knights’ win over the Calgary Flames on Oct. 14 because of a lower-body injury.

Backup goaltender Akira Schmid stopped 42 of the 43 shots he faced in his two relief appearances. Schmid, 25, is 4-0-0 with an .899 save percentage and 2.57 goals-against average this season.

The Knights recalled Carl Lindbom from Henderson on Wednesday. The 22-year-old could make his NHL debut this weekend, as the team plays back-to-back games against the Florida Panthers on Saturday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Lindbom, a 2021 seventh-round pick, is 1-0-1 with a .958 save percentage with the Silver Knights this season.

The Golden Knights signed goaltender Carter Hart, who was acquitted of sexual assault in July, for additional depth Oct. 16, but he is ineligible to play until Dec. 1.

Losing Hill is a huge blow for the team. He made a career-high 50 starts last season with a .906 save percentage and 2.47 goals-against average.

Hill, the starter for most of the Knights’ championship run in 2023, is in the first season of the six-year, $37.5 million extension he signed in March.

The team also placed defenseman Noah Hanifin, who has missed six games with a lower-body injury, on injured reserve.

Silver Knights captain Jaycob Megna was called up in a corresponding move.

