Knights goaltenders on ‘tight’ timeline to be ready for camp

The Golden Knights aren’t sure yet whether two of their goaltenders will be ready for the start of training camp or the beginning of the regular season.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) leaves the ice at the end of the second period during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 18, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) skates around goal in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Thursday the “timeline will be tight” for goaltenders Robin Lehner and Laurent Brossoit to be ready for training camp.

Lehner (shoulder) and Brossoit (hip) each had offseason surgeries and were unavailable for the Knights’ final games. McCrimmon said Lehner is expected to come to Las Vegas by the end of July to finish his rehab, and the team will have a better idea of his progress once that happens. McCrimmon said Brossoit was “nip and tuck” to make the opening-night roster.

“We’re going to be into training camp and that time frame before you really have any certainty there,” McCrimmon said.

The Knights signed veteran goaltender Michael Hutchinson to a one-year, two-way contract in case the two goaltenders aren’t ready to start the season. Hutchinson, 32, is 55-55-15 with a .905 save percentage and 2.79 goals-against average in 137 NHL games.

Other injury updates:

— McCrimmon said center Nolan Patrick has made “no significant progress” after being labeled out indefinitely May 3. Patrick has dealt with a long list of injuries in his career, including a migraine disorder/concussion that caused him to miss the 2019-20 season.

“Right now focusing on the hockey, it’s putting the cart ahead of the horse,” McCrimmon said. “Just some stability with day to day is what we’re shooting for first and we’ll see what happens after that.”

— Center Brett Howden, signed to a one-year deal Wednesday, is healthy and will be available for training camp. Howden’s season ended with a scary crash along the boards March 24 against Nashville, but McCrimmon said he would’ve been available a few weeks into the playoffs had the Knights made it.

— Defenseman Daniil Miromanov had an offseason surgery and won’t be available for training camp. He had one assist in 11 games last season.

