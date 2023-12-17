Knights goaltender’s return short-lived after another apparent injury

The Golden Knights had Adin Hill back in net against Ottawa on Sunday for the first time since Nov. 30 only to see him depart again in the first period.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot by Ottawa Senators center Mark Kastelic (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Also defending are Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, left, and defenseman Ben Hutton (17). (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) celebrates as center Josh Norris, left, scores past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

The Golden Knights hug as they celebrate their first goal of the night during a game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) skates after the puck during a game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) looks to a teammate during a game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) shuffles the uck during a game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ottawa Senators defenders fight for a puck as Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) and Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) try to keep it in their possession during a game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adin Hill’s return to the Golden Knights’ lineup did not last long.

Hill, making his first appearance since Nov. 30, left Sunday’s game against Ottawa at T-Mobile Arena after 6:25 with what appeared to be an injury.

Logan Thompson, who has started six of the previous seven games, entered the game in place of Hill with the game tied 1-1.

Jack Eichel scored on the first shot of the game to put the Knights ahead, and Hill made two saves on the other end, though he didn’t look completely comfortable. The Senators tied it on a power-play goal by Josh Norris as Hill moved gingerly across the crease.

Hill immediately skated to the bench and was replaced by Thompson.

It was Nov. 30 in Vancouver when Hill left the game after two periods with a shutout in what was deemed a precautionary measure to monitor a lower-body injury.

Hill had not played since departing that contest.

Thompson made three saves, but then allowed one to slip past him on another Senators power play at 10:55 of the opening period as Ottawa took the lead.

The Knights have been giving up too many goals on this homestand, and were hoping Hill’s return could help find a way to stop the bleeding as they hosted Ottawa.

Not all of the blame has been on Thompson and Jiri Patera, who made one start this week to give Thompson a rest. Patera was sent back to Henderson earlier Sunday, but could very well be in line to come straight back across town.

There was a general consensus from the players in the locker room to coach Bruce Cassidy that poor puck management has been the biggest reason they have allowed at least four goals in three straight games.

While they got away with it in the first two contests of the homestand, they didn’t on Friday when a nine-game point streak was snapped by Buffalo.

The Knights (20-6-5) believe they can get back on track against the Senators (11-14-0).

“It’s really our puck management,” forward Keegan Kolesar said of what needs to be cleaned up. “Making the right plays at the right time and playing a more decisive game with speed.

“We’re giving up the puck, and they’re getting odd-man rushes to come down and score.”

It has been the biggest factor in the Knights surrendering third-period leads in the first three games of the homestand.

While they are confident in their ability as a group to assess a problem and get it straightened out, it’s also not an urgent matter. The Knights still have the most points in the NHL and have a league-high 98 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to Moneypuck.com’s simulations.

So, essentially, the regular season is an 82-game tuneup to make sure the Knights are firing on all cylinders when it’s time to make another run at the Stanley Cup.

But Cassidy doesn’t want to let errors become habits or allow repetitive mistakes to linger, so the Knights practiced hard Saturday to prepare for the Senators.

The Knights will begin a three-game trip starting Tuesday, and captain Mark Stone, who first made his name in the league with the Senators, said he wants to see the team clicking and playing its best going into the trip.

Sunday is their chance to make that happen.

Ottawa, which sits in last place in the Atlantic Division, is led by Brady Tkachuk’s 13 goals, though Tim Stutzle has a team-high 28 points.

