Golden Knights

Knights grab 2-1 series lead with double OT win over Jets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2023 - 9:04 am
 
Updated April 22, 2023 - 4:54 pm
Left wing Michael Amadio scored in double overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

The Knights, who took a 2-1 series lead, led 4-1 after two periods. The Jets rallied behind goals from left wing Nino Niederreiter, right wing Mark Scheifele and center Adam Lowry to tie it. Lowry’s goal came with 22 seconds remaining in regulation and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck out of the net.

Center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Keegan Kolesar also had goals for the Knights, and center Jack Eichel scored twice. Left wing Kyle Connor scored Winnipeg’s first goal.

The Knights improved to 6-9 in overtime in the playoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com.

