Knights happy with gutsy win: ‘Hopefully, it’s something to build off’
The Golden Knights enjoyed their performance in Thursday night’s win over Boston. They hope to carry that momentum into Saturday’s game against Calgary.
Thursday night’s overtime victory over the Boston Bruins felt like more than just another January win for the Golden Knights.
“There was a sense of desperation from us and I think we need that,” center Jack Eichel said.
It’s not that there is any sense of panic for the Knights (24-13-5). They’re still in second place in the Pacific Division and well within a playoff spot despite their recent struggles.
But the Knights’ game has not been anywhere close to where they want it to be. Or where they need it to be to defend their Stanley Cup championship in a few months.
In fact, there haven’t been many traces of that title-winning team of late.
That changed at least for one night Thursday.
“It was an identity game for us in terms of being hard to play against,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “And I think the Bruins are hard to play against too, so the more we’re in those types of games, the more it will bring the best out of us getting dragged into the fight. I think we need these games to sort of compete hard and get saves and win the special-teams battle.”
The Knights’ challenge is now carrying that over.
Their next game is 7 p.m. Saturday against the Calgary Flames (19-18-5) at T-Mobile Arena.
“Those are the kind of wins we were getting early in the year,” said defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who scored the winning overtime goal Thursday. “Hopefully, it’s something to build off.”
One of the most positive signs for the Knights was winning the special-teams battle against Boston.
They entered Thursday leaking on the penalty kill. The Knights had given up multiple power-play goals in six of their last 10 games.
They kept the Bruins’ fifth-ranked power play from scoring all three times it took the ice. The Knights also converted one of their five chances on the man advantage.
It was a huge turnaround after they surrendered two power-play goals and scored none in Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
“The penalty kill was huge,” Eichel said. “(The Bruins) have a really good power play and it stepped up big for us in some key moments. Then our power play was able to get one, too. Special teams is always a factor. Obviously, it was (Wednesday) and we were on the wrong side. It was nice to be on the right side.”
The Knights were also proud of how they maintained their defensive structure against an explosive Boston team.
They got a strong performance in net from goaltender Logan Thompson as well. Thompson returned from an illness to make 32 saves in the win.
It was a needed effort as the Knights continue to deal with goaltending issues.
Goaltender Adin Hill was expected to return from a lower-body injury Wednesday, but that plan was scrapped when he didn’t feel 100 percent on the ice.
Goaltender Jiri Patera did an admirable job filling in against the Avalanche. He wasn’t available to back up Thompson on Thursday after feeling sore, however.
The Knights called up goaltender Isaiah Saville for the Bruins’ game in case he was needed. Saville was sent back to Henderson on Friday.
The Knights did not practice Friday and haven’t announced a starting goaltender for Saturday night. Cassidy did not rule out the possibility that Hill could return against the Flames.
“He won’t play until he says to us that he’s better and he feels he can get through the rigors of a game,” Cassidy said Thursday.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.
Up next
Who: Flames at Golden Knights
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: KMCC-34
Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Odds: Knights -140; total 6½