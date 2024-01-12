Knights happy with gutsy win: ‘Hopefully, it’s something to build off’

The Golden Knights enjoyed their performance in Thursday night’s win over Boston. They hope to carry that momentum into Saturday’s game against Calgary.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after the Knights beat the Bruins in overtime of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (29) and Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bruins center Johnny Beecher (19) steals the puck from Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) collides with Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) while skating for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) passes up the ice while Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) follows the action during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (12) works to delay Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) as he skates for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo prepares for face off during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday night’s overtime victory over the Boston Bruins felt like more than just another January win for the Golden Knights.

“There was a sense of desperation from us and I think we need that,” center Jack Eichel said.

It’s not that there is any sense of panic for the Knights (24-13-5). They’re still in second place in the Pacific Division and well within a playoff spot despite their recent struggles.

But the Knights’ game has not been anywhere close to where they want it to be. Or where they need it to be to defend their Stanley Cup championship in a few months.

In fact, there haven’t been many traces of that title-winning team of late.

That changed at least for one night Thursday.

“It was an identity game for us in terms of being hard to play against,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “And I think the Bruins are hard to play against too, so the more we’re in those types of games, the more it will bring the best out of us getting dragged into the fight. I think we need these games to sort of compete hard and get saves and win the special-teams battle.”

The Knights’ challenge is now carrying that over.

Their next game is 7 p.m. Saturday against the Calgary Flames (19-18-5) at T-Mobile Arena.

“Those are the kind of wins we were getting early in the year,” said defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who scored the winning overtime goal Thursday. “Hopefully, it’s something to build off.”

One of the most positive signs for the Knights was winning the special-teams battle against Boston.

They entered Thursday leaking on the penalty kill. The Knights had given up multiple power-play goals in six of their last 10 games.

They kept the Bruins’ fifth-ranked power play from scoring all three times it took the ice. The Knights also converted one of their five chances on the man advantage.

It was a huge turnaround after they surrendered two power-play goals and scored none in Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

“The penalty kill was huge,” Eichel said. “(The Bruins) have a really good power play and it stepped up big for us in some key moments. Then our power play was able to get one, too. Special teams is always a factor. Obviously, it was (Wednesday) and we were on the wrong side. It was nice to be on the right side.”

The Knights were also proud of how they maintained their defensive structure against an explosive Boston team.

They got a strong performance in net from goaltender Logan Thompson as well. Thompson returned from an illness to make 32 saves in the win.

It was a needed effort as the Knights continue to deal with goaltending issues.

Goaltender Adin Hill was expected to return from a lower-body injury Wednesday, but that plan was scrapped when he didn’t feel 100 percent on the ice.

Goaltender Jiri Patera did an admirable job filling in against the Avalanche. He wasn’t available to back up Thompson on Thursday after feeling sore, however.

The Knights called up goaltender Isaiah Saville for the Bruins’ game in case he was needed. Saville was sent back to Henderson on Friday.

The Knights did not practice Friday and haven’t announced a starting goaltender for Saturday night. Cassidy did not rule out the possibility that Hill could return against the Flames.

“He won’t play until he says to us that he’s better and he feels he can get through the rigors of a game,” Cassidy said Thursday.

