Knights have no additions to COVID list for 2nd straight day

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo remained the only player from the Golden Knights included in the COVID protocols Saturday, but it’s not known when the team will resume play.

There were no new Golden Knights players on the NHL’s list of COVID protocol-related absences for the second straight day, offering a glimmer of hope the team can resume activities soon.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo remained the only player from the club included in the COVID protocols Saturday. The league previously said three members of the coaching staff were in the protocol and being isolated.

The facilities at City National Arena remain closed, and there is no media availability while the team is away. The league is not providing any further details on when the Knights might return to play.

The two-game series against the San Jose Sharks that was scheduled for Monday and Wednesday in Glendale, Arizona, was postponed by the league and will be rescheduled for later this season in San Jose, California.

The Knights host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday and Feb. 7 at T-Mobile Arena, and there has been no announcement whether those games will be played as scheduled.

The Knights (5-1-1, 11 points) were in first place in the West Division entering Saturday.

The NHL is releasing the names of players who are unavailable because of COVID protocols each day.

These absences can be the result of an initial unconfirmed positive test, mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals, required quarantine as a high-risk close contact, a confirmed positive test result and/or quarantine for travel or other reasons.

The Knights are the latest team to be hit by COVID-related issues. The start of Dallas’ season was delayed, and Carolina had four games postponed.

Chicago canceled its practice Saturday because of potential exposure to COVID-19. Two players, including former Knights forward Ryan Carpenter, were added to the league’s protocol.

Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon coached the team in a 5-4 home shootout loss to St. Louis on Tuesday and confirmed after the game a member of the coaching staff tested positive. Coach Pete DeBoer and assistants Steve Spott, Ryan Craig and Ryan McGill have been self-isolating since that time.

The Knights’ home game against St. Louis on Thursday was postponed out of caution and to allow the league to analyze test results over the ensuing days.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.