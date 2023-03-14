Knights hold off late charge from Flyers to win 4th straight

The Golden Knights allowed two third-period goals, but held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center.

Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) scores a goal against Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart (79) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart, center, cannot block a shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Flyers' Felix Sandstrom, left, blocks a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault, left, passes the puck against Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Flyers' Brendan Lemieux, right, tries to get past Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Flyers' Owen Tippett, left, tries to get past Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb, right, tries to slow Philadelphia Flyers' Morgan Frost during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Quick cannot stop a goal by Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Nick Seeler collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Flyers' Nick Seeler, left, and Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio, left, tries to slow down Philadelphia Flyers' Tony DeAngelo during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev reacts after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Flyers' Tony DeAngelo, right, tries to keep away from Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim, right, and Noah Cates celebrate after a goal by Sanheim during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored twice, and the Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday.

The Knights won their fourth straight to finish their five-game road trip 4-1. They needed to hold off a late charge from the Flyers, who scored two third-period goals to make the score 4-3 with 9:45 remaining.

The Knights also got goals from right wing Pavel Dorofeyev, center Teddy Blueger and right wing Jonathan Marchessault.

Forward Morgan Frost and defensemen Travis Sanheim and Nick Seeler scored for Philadelphia.

Goaltender Jonathan Quick got the win for the Knights to improve to 4-0 with his new team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.