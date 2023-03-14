Knights hold off late charge from Flyers to win 4th straight
The Golden Knights allowed two third-period goals, but held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center.
Left wing Ivan Barbashev scored twice, and the Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday.
The Knights won their fourth straight to finish their five-game road trip 4-1. They needed to hold off a late charge from the Flyers, who scored two third-period goals to make the score 4-3 with 9:45 remaining.
The Knights also got goals from right wing Pavel Dorofeyev, center Teddy Blueger and right wing Jonathan Marchessault.
Forward Morgan Frost and defensemen Travis Sanheim and Nick Seeler scored for Philadelphia.
Goaltender Jonathan Quick got the win for the Knights to improve to 4-0 with his new team.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
