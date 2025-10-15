Knights hope to carry momentum from road trip at home against Bruins

The Golden Knights will try to keep their four-game point streak alive when they host the Boston Bruins on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) and right wing Mitch Marner (93) celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, out of frame, during the third period of their season-opening NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

GOLDEN KNIGHTS GAME DAY

■ Who: Bruins at Golden Knights

■ When: 7 p.m. Thursday

■ Where: T-Mobile Arena

■ TV: KMCC-34

■ Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

■ Line: Knights -230; total 6

■ About the Knights (2-0-2): The Knights have started the season with a four-game point streak and are coming off their first regulation win Tuesday in Calgary. They rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first period to defeat the Flames 4-2.

Center Jack Eichel is tied for the NHL lead with nine points in four games after scoring twice against Calgary. His first goal got the Knights on the board midway through the second period.

“Bounces are going to go both ways and it was good to get one for us,” Eichel said. “Obviously it got us on the board and we were able to play from there.”

Goaltender Adin Hill suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Tuesday’s win and didn’t play the final 40 minutes. Coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have an update after the game, but said backup Akira Schmid was scheduled to start against the Bruins anyway.

Schmid stopped all 19 shots he faced in relief of Hill on Tuesday to earn the win.

“That’s a tough position for him to come in (when) you’re down 2-0,” Cassidy said. “He held us in there for a little bit until we got our footing under us.”

The Knights were also missing left wing Brett Howden, who is day to day with a lower-body injury, and defenseman Noah Hanifin (undisclosed) on Tuesday.

■ About the Bruins (3-1-0): The Bruins fell 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at home Monday for their first loss of the season.

Boston opened the season with three wins in four days, with two of them coming off the back of goaltender Jeremy Swayman. He allowed one goal in each of his first two starts and has a .966 save percentage.

Right wing David Pastrnak and center Pavel Zacha lead the Bruins with one goal and four assists each through four games.

Special teams could decide this one. The Bruins are one of four teams that still have a perfect penalty kill. They’re 14-of-14 so far.

The Knights (4-for-15) have the NHL’s sixth-best power play.

Danny Webster/Review-Journal