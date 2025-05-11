Knights captain day to day with injury, but Oilers goalie out for Game 4

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said “hopefully” the team’s captain can play next game after suffering an upper-body injury Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is considered day to day with an upper-body injury and coach Bruce Cassidy said “hopefully” he can play in Game 4 of his team’s second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Stone was injured in the first period of the Knights’ 4-3 win in Game 3 on Saturday at Rogers Place. Edmonton leads the series 2-1.

“He’s a big part of our team,” Cassidy said. “We want to push through to give guys a chance to get healthy and help us. We’re a tight-knit group. Those guys have been together for a while … (and) they want to give him every chance to rejoin the team. We’re hoping that will be (Monday). That’s the mentality.

“We would have liked to see him come back, but that didn’t happen. So you just keep pushing.”

Stone, 32, has eight points in nine games this postseason.

“I think we did a great job rallying (when Stone went out),” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “If he can’t (play Monday), it’s a cliche, but next man up. Everyone has a job to do.

“(Stone) brings a lot. He’s our captain for a reason. Emotional leader. He does things on the ice a lot of guys can’t do. But we have guys that can step up if need be.”

Left wing Brandon Saad, who missed Saturday’s game and didn’t participate in the Knights’ optional skate Sunday with an undisclosed ailment, is considered day to day as well.

Saad, 32, has two assists in eight games this postseason.

McNabb update

McNabb is dealing with his own injury after being tripped by right wing Viktor Arvidsson and crashing into the boards in overtime of the Knights’ Game 2 loss Thursday.

He still played Saturday and got the secondary assist on right wing Reilly Smith’s game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds remaining.

“Just making sure it was fine to go and it was and I was able to play,” McNabb said. “That’s basically the end of it. It is what it is. Little discomfort, but at this time of the year, a lot of guys are going through stuff, on our team and their team. You need to play if you can.

“I’m good, yeah. Good. We got the win. I’ll be OK.”

McNabb, 34, hasn’t missed a regular-season game for the Knights the last three years.

“He’s just one of those guys,” Cassidy said. “He’s either a fast healer or he’s a Western Canada tough kid that shows up to play every day.”

Smith’s opportunity

Smith got more of an opportunity Saturday with Stone out and scored twice. The Knights brought back the Original Misfit before the trade deadline in a deal with the New York Rangers.

Smith spent six seasons in Las Vegas and helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

“He showed me (a lot) two years ago,” Cassidy said. “He has been in a Golden Knights uniform, so there is previous experience. His relationship with (center William Karlsson). Those guys read off each other well.

“And (Smith) was in attack mode. We need more of that when the situation dictates. When you have one-on-one with a defenseman as he did (with his first goal), go after him. When Reilly plays inside, he’s a pretty effective player.”

A split in Edmonton?

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch wouldn’t commit Saturday to splitting up stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who have played on a line together most of the series. But he didn’t deny it could be a possibility for Game 4.

“It starts with how well they’re playing together,” Knoblauch said. “But also what other lines are contributing. You have to look at matchups. Obviously we’re at home with (last change), so is there a defensive matchup we want against their top line?

“There’s a lot of factors. The biggest thing is, who’s playing well and who’s playing well together? We’ve played every game with Leon and Connor separated and also playing together. We’ll make that decision (Monday).”

Skinner the guy

Knoblauch confirmed goaltender Calvin Pickard, who was selected by the Knights in the 2017 expansion draft, is still day to day with an undisclosed injury and won’t play Monday.

That means Stuart Skinner will be in net again for the Oilers. Skinner is 0-3 this postseason with an .817 save percentage and a 5.36 goals-against average. Pickard is 6-0 with an .888 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average.

“Stuart has made some really big saves,” Knoblauch said. “We just need to be better in front of him.”

