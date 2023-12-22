Knights ink defenseman to 2-year deal before Stanley Cup rematch

The Golden Knights signed veteran defenseman Ben Hutton to a two-year extension Friday, one day before their Stanley Cup Final rematch with the Florida Panthers.

Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) skate with the puck against Sabres left wing Eric Robinson (50) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights signed defenseman Ben Hutton to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $975,000, the team announced Friday.

Hutton, 30, has a goal and seven assists in 28 games this season. He has 29 points in 117 career NHL games. His previous teams include the Canucks, Ducks, Kings and Maple Leafs.

The Knights announced the deal one day before their Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Florida Panthers at noon Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.