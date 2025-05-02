Knights’ Jack Eichel named 1 of 3 finalists for NHL award

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel was named one of three finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy on Friday.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck against Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) during the first period on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel was named one of the three finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, the NHL announced Friday.

The award is given annually “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Knights forward William Karlsson won the Lady Byng following the 2017-18 season. Eichel is the second Knights player to be selected as a finalist for the award, and it’s the first time in his career he’s been up for the Lady Byng.

Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point are the other finalists. The winner is expected to be announced at the NHL award show in June.

Eichel led the Knights with a career-high 94 points, setting a franchise record for points in a season. In 77 games, the 28-year-old had eight penalty minutes and just one minor penalty in his final 48 appearances. Eichel went 46 consecutive games (Dec. 14 to April 5) without being penalized.