81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Knights’ Keegan Kolesar goes viral after scoring against Jets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2023 - 12:06 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) and Jack Eichel (9) celebrate after Kolesar scored ag ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) and Jack Eichel (9) celebrate after Kolesar scored against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 22, 2023, Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar went viral Saturday for appearing to stare down a fan during his team’s 5-4 double-overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Turns out, that wasn’t quite what happened.

Kolesar, a Manitoba native, said after he scored with 2:15 left in the second period to put the Knights up 4-1 that he noticed a family friend in the stands at Canada Life Centre. That’s who he was looking at rather than the man right behind the Jets’ bench.

Kolesar still tried to take advantage of the moment. He plugged his friend’s business, Banville and Jones Wine Co., during his postgame interviews.

“Maybe I can get a couple bottles of wine for free from them for giving them a little publicly there,” Kolesar said.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
2
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
3
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
4
Surprise! Some Nevadans, once jobless, hit with overpayment notices
Surprise! Some Nevadans, once jobless, hit with overpayment notices
5
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) collides with Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Whe ...
How to watch Knights-Jets Game 3
By / RJ

After a thrilling 5-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, the Golden Knights tied up their first-round playoff series with the Jets 1-1.

More stories for you
Karlsson has been Golden Knights’ ‘most consistent guy’
Karlsson has been Golden Knights’ ‘most consistent guy’
Here’s a recap of the Golden Knights-Jets season series
Here’s a recap of the Golden Knights-Jets season series
Jets lose key player for rest of series with Golden Knights
Jets lose key player for rest of series with Golden Knights
3 takeaways from Knights’ Game 1 loss: Jets roll behind top line
3 takeaways from Knights’ Game 1 loss: Jets roll behind top line
Golden Knights ride 2nd-period effort to series-tying win
Golden Knights ride 2nd-period effort to series-tying win
How to watch Golden Knights-Jets Game 2
How to watch Golden Knights-Jets Game 2