Knights’ Keegan Kolesar goes viral after scoring against Jets

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar appeared to stare down a fan after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Turns out, that wasn’t quite the case.

Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) and Jack Eichel (9) celebrate after Kolesar scored against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 22, 2023, Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar went viral Saturday for appearing to stare down a fan during his team’s 5-4 double-overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Turns out, that wasn’t quite what happened.

Old fashioned staring contest between Keegan Kolesar and a Jets fan after the fourth goal of the game 😳 pic.twitter.com/v6RNKoYcTm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 22, 2023

Kolesar, a Manitoba native, said after he scored with 2:15 left in the second period to put the Knights up 4-1 that he noticed a family friend in the stands at Canada Life Centre. That’s who he was looking at rather than the man right behind the Jets’ bench.

Kolesar still tried to take advantage of the moment. He plugged his friend’s business, Banville and Jones Wine Co., during his postgame interviews.

“Maybe I can get a couple bottles of wine for free from them for giving them a little publicly there,” Kolesar said.

