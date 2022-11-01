71°F
Golden Knights

Knights keep winning streak alive with another OT victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2022 - 10:44 am
 
Updated November 1, 2022 - 6:50 pm
Defenseman Shea Theodore scored in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 Tuesday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The win was the Knights’ fifth straight.

Theodore got his second straight game-winner against Washington after also scoring in overtime against the Capitals in the last meeting between the two teams April 20.

Washington took a 2-1 lead 1:01 into the second period with a goal from defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk. Left wing William Carrier tied the score and sent the Knights into overtime for the second straight game by scoring with 5:56 left in the third.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

