Knights keep winning streak alive with another OT victory
The Golden Knights rallied from a third-period deficit for the second straight game and opened a five-game road trip with a win over the Washington Capitals.
Defenseman Shea Theodore scored in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 Tuesday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
The win was the Knights’ fifth straight.
Theodore got his second straight game-winner against Washington after also scoring in overtime against the Capitals in the last meeting between the two teams April 20.
Washington took a 2-1 lead 1:01 into the second period with a goal from defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk. Left wing William Carrier tied the score and sent the Knights into overtime for the second straight game by scoring with 5:56 left in the third.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.