Knights keep winning streak alive with another OT victory

The Golden Knights rallied from a third-period deficit for the second straight game and opened a five-game road trip with a win over the Washington Capitals.

Vegas Golden Knights center Michael Amadio, left, moves the puck against Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) and goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Capitals center Aliaksei Protas, right, moves the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome, left, chases after the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and center Phil Kessel in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, left, moves the puck past Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal with teammates in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov, left, and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith struggle for possession of the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Capitals center Aliaksei Protas (59) moves the puck toward Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Capitals' Dylan Strome (17), Evgeny Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson celebrate Johansson's goal with teammate Alex Ovechkin in front of Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk, left, celebrates his goal with teammates in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 Tuesday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The win was the Knights’ fifth straight.

Theodore got his second straight game-winner against Washington after also scoring in overtime against the Capitals in the last meeting between the two teams April 20.

Washington took a 2-1 lead 1:01 into the second period with a goal from defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk. Left wing William Carrier tied the score and sent the Knights into overtime for the second straight game by scoring with 5:56 left in the third.

