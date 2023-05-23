87°F
Golden Knights

Knights KO Stars with early punch, 1 win from Cup finals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2023 - 12:06 pm
 
Updated May 23, 2023 - 7:45 pm
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and left wing William Carrier (28) celebrate afte ...
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and left wing William Carrier (28) celebrate after Carrier scored during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) scores a goal on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oet ...
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) scores a goal on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) while Stars defensemen Thomas Harley (55) and Joel Hanley (44) can’t guard Carrier during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) is congratulated by the bench after he scored on the ...
Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) is congratulated by the bench after he scored on the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates after defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, out of fra ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) celebrates after defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, out of frame, scored on Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood (41) while defenseman Jani Hakanpää (2) stands by during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the first period in Game 3 of th ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights rally around center Ivan Barbashev (49) after he scored while Dallas Stars c ...
The Golden Knights rally around center Ivan Barbashev (49) after he scored while Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) skates for the bench during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) misses the save on a shot by Golden Knights right w ...
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) misses the save on a shot by Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, out of frame, while Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates against Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpää (2) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights celebrate after defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) scored during the second per ...
The Golden Knights celebrate after defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) scored during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) takes a hit from Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) takes a hit from Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights surround left wing William Carrier (28) after he scored the third goal durin ...
The Golden Knights surround left wing William Carrier (28) after he scored the third goal during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, second from ...
The Golden Knights celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, second from left, scored during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) blocks the puck on a Dallas Stars left wing Jason ...
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) blocks the puck on a Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) shot while Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) prepares to save during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) loses control of the puck on an attack as Vegas Golden Kni ...
Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) loses control of the puck on an attack as Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) defends during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood looks to the crowd, as spectators throw things onto the ...
Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood looks to the crowd, as spectators throw things onto the ice late in the second period of Game 3 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) fight during ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) fight during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars fight during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hoc ...
The Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars fight during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Dallas Stars fan is upset as the Golden Knights lead 4-0 during the second period in Game 3 o ...
A Dallas Stars fan is upset as the Golden Knights lead 4-0 during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars fans yell at the referees after the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stan ...
Dallas Stars fans yell at the referees after the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer looks up at the scoreboard during the first period in Game 3 of ...
Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer looks up at the scoreboard during the first period in Game 3 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill blocks a shot by Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill blocks a shot by Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley (44) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals in Dallas, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger leaves the ice after being pulled during the first perio ...
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger leaves the ice after being pulled during the first period of Game 3 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. Oettinger gave up three goals in the period. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) collid ...
Dallas Stars center Max Domi (18) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) collide along the boards while competing for the puck during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) watches his goal during the second period ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) watches his goal during the second period of Game 3 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) and Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) com ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) and Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) compete for control of the puck in the secod period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — Right wing Jonathan Marchessault scored 1:11 in, and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Tuesday at American Airlines Center to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Final.

The Knights jumped to a 4-0 edge 8:28 into the second period after goals from Marchessault, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and left wings Ivan Barbashev and William Carrier. The Stars and their fans responded only with frustration. Play was halted in the second period with 21.6 seconds remaining because objects were being thrown on the ice.

The Knights are one win away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final. It would take a collapse unseen in NHL history for them to not advance. Teams that take a 3-0 series lead in the playoffs are 200-4 overall and 46-0 the round before the final.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

