Knights KO Stars with early punch, 1 win from Cup finals
The Golden Knights scored three goals in the first seven minutes to take all the drama out of Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.
DALLAS — Right wing Jonathan Marchessault scored 1:11 in, and the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Tuesday at American Airlines Center to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Final.
The Knights jumped to a 4-0 edge 8:28 into the second period after goals from Marchessault, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and left wings Ivan Barbashev and William Carrier. The Stars and their fans responded only with frustration. Play was halted in the second period with 21.6 seconds remaining because objects were being thrown on the ice.
The Knights are one win away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final. It would take a collapse unseen in NHL history for them to not advance. Teams that take a 3-0 series lead in the playoffs are 200-4 overall and 46-0 the round before the final.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
