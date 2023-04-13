68°F
Golden Knights

Knights, Las Vegas officials to unveil community ball hockey rink — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2023 - 7:46 pm
 
Updated April 13, 2023 - 10:08 am
A kid practices maneuvering the ball at a street hockey clinic at Paradise Park in 2017 in Las ...
A kid practices maneuvering the ball at a street hockey clinic at Paradise Park in 2017 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights mascot Chance participates in a pregame parade at the New York-New York before a ...
Golden Knights mascot Chance participates in a pregame parade at the New York-New York before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights personalities will be on hand for a “puck drop” Thursday as the city of Las Vegas inaugurates a ball hockey rink in the central valley.

The VGK Ball Hockey Rink rink, which is being unveiled at Lorenzi Park, was possible through a donation to the city by the Golden Knights Foundation and the National Hockey League, according to a news release from the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is being led by the team’s play-by-play announcer Dave Goucher, who will be joined by city officials, Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz, the VGK Drumline and Vivas, and the team’s animated mascot, Chance, the release said.

Afterward, former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland will lead a “ball hockey clinic” for elementary-aged children, the release said.

The NHL announced the project last year, and construction began in October.

The city of Las Vegas will be responsible for maintaining and operating the rink, and Knights players will host “frequent hockey clinics” and other events.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

