Knights, Las Vegas officials unveil community ball hockey rink
Golden Knights personalities were on hand for a “puck drop” Thursday as the city of Las Vegas inaugurated a ball hockey rink in the central valley.
The VGK Ball Hockey Rink rink, which was unveiled at Lorenzi Park, was possible through a donation to the city by the Golden Knights Foundation and the National Hockey League, according to a news release from the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by the team’s play-by-play announcer Dave Goucher, who was joined by city officials, Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz, the VGK Drumline and Vivas, and the team’s animated mascot, Chance, the release said.
Afterward, former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland led a “ball hockey clinic” for elementary-aged children, the release said.
The NHL announced the project last year, and construction began in October.
The city of Las Vegas will be responsible for maintaining and operating the rink, and Knights players will host “frequent hockey clinics” and other events.
