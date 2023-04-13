72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Knights, Las Vegas officials unveil community ball hockey rink

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2023 - 7:46 pm
 
Updated April 13, 2023 - 10:20 am
Children play on the Vegas Golden Kight's Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park after the ribbon cut ...
Children play on the Vegas Golden Kight's Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park after the ribbon cutting ceremony, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Children play on the Vegas Golden Kight's Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park after the ribbon cut ...
Children play on the Vegas Golden Kight's Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park after the ribbon cutting ceremony, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Children play on the Vegas Golden Kight's Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park after the ribbon cut ...
Children play on the Vegas Golden Kight's Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park after the ribbon cutting ceremony, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Children play on the Vegas Golden Kight's Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park after the ribbon cut ...
Children play on the Vegas Golden Kight's Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park after the ribbon cutting ceremony, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz, center, speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony ...
Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz, center, speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Vegas Golden Kight's Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Angel Campos, 10, center, is congratulated by Rob Knesaurek, NHL Senior Vice President, Youth D ...
Angel Campos, 10, center, is congratulated by Rob Knesaurek, NHL Senior Vice President, Youth Development and Industry Growth, after he scored the goal at the Vegas Golden Kight's Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park after the ribbon cutting ceremony, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz, fourth right, City Councilman Cedric Crear, center ...
Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz, fourth right, City Councilman Cedric Crear, center, and former Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland, participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Vegas Golden Kight's Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Golden Knights personalities were on hand for a “puck drop” Thursday as the city of Las Vegas inaugurated a ball hockey rink in the central valley.

The VGK Ball Hockey Rink rink, which was unveiled at Lorenzi Park, was possible through a donation to the city by the Golden Knights Foundation and the National Hockey League, according to a news release from the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by the team’s play-by-play announcer Dave Goucher, who was joined by city officials, Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz, the VGK Drumline and Vivas, and the team’s animated mascot, Chance, the release said.

Afterward, former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland led a “ball hockey clinic” for elementary-aged children, the release said.

The NHL announced the project last year, and construction began in October.

The city of Las Vegas will be responsible for maintaining and operating the rink, and Knights players will host “frequent hockey clinics” and other events.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Water rights: Feds could place burden on Las Vegas to protect California farms
Water rights: Feds could place burden on Las Vegas to protect California farms
2
‘Unique challenges’: How a new Nevada traffic law led to court gridlock
‘Unique challenges’: How a new Nevada traffic law led to court gridlock
3
Gaming industry, union at odds over resort room cleaning
Gaming industry, union at odds over resort room cleaning
4
Limits on home water use in Las Vegas may be coming as bill advances
Limits on home water use in Las Vegas may be coming as bill advances
5
Quadruple killer’s execution challenge heard by top court
Quadruple killer’s execution challenge heard by top court
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Knights captain returns to practice with playoffs looming
Knights captain returns to practice with playoffs looming
How to watch Golden Knights game against Edmonton Oilers
How to watch Golden Knights game against Edmonton Oilers
Golden Knights rookie could force team into difficult decision
Golden Knights rookie could force team into difficult decision
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Jack Eichel gets hat trick
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Jack Eichel gets hat trick
Power play at the pump: Knights to give away free gas
Power play at the pump: Knights to give away free gas
Knights still confident as goaltending carousel continues
Knights still confident as goaltending carousel continues