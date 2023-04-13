Knights, Las Vegas officials unveil community ball hockey rink

Golden Knights personalities were on hand for a “puck drop” Thursday as the city of Las Vegas inaugurated a ball hockey rink in the central valley.

Children play on the Vegas Golden Kight's Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park after the ribbon cutting ceremony, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz, center, speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Vegas Golden Kight's Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Angel Campos, 10, center, is congratulated by Rob Knesaurek, NHL Senior Vice President, Youth Development and Industry Growth, after he scored the goal at the Vegas Golden Kight's Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park after the ribbon cutting ceremony, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz, fourth right, City Councilman Cedric Crear, center, and former Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland, participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Vegas Golden Kight's Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park, on Thursday, April. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The VGK Ball Hockey Rink rink, which was unveiled at Lorenzi Park, was possible through a donation to the city by the Golden Knights Foundation and the National Hockey League, according to a news release from the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by the team’s play-by-play announcer Dave Goucher, who was joined by city officials, Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz, the VGK Drumline and Vivas, and the team’s animated mascot, Chance, the release said.

Afterward, former Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland led a “ball hockey clinic” for elementary-aged children, the release said.

The NHL announced the project last year, and construction began in October.

The city of Las Vegas will be responsible for maintaining and operating the rink, and Knights players will host “frequent hockey clinics” and other events.

