Knights launch streaming service before preseason opener

The Golden Knights are launching their own streaming service ahead of their seventh season for fans who can’t get their games on linear TV.

The Golden Knights rally around right wing Phil Kessel, holding the Stanley Cup, as they celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights, coming off a Stanley Cup championship, now have their own streaming service.

The Knights announced the launch of KnightTime+ on Thursday, which will carry all local games for fans within the team’s broadcast territory through their new partnership with ViewLift.

The service complements the team’s new linear TV partner, Scripps Sports. If fans cannot watch the team’s games through its new local broadcast home on Vegas 34 — accessible on cable, satellite and over-the-air TV — they can turn to KnightTime+ instead.

The platform is available on phones, tablets, computers and internet-capable televisions by downloading the KnightTime app on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Roku. It can also be reached on the web at knighttimeplus.com.

Fans can purchase a full-season pass for $69.99 to watch the six of the team’s preseason games, 69 of its 82 regular-season games and all of its first-round playoff games. The remaining contests are exclusive to the NHL’s national TV partners. Fans can also purchase a single-game pass for $6.99.

The team’s preseason games —including Sunday’s in San Jose — will be available to watch as part of a free trial, with no payment necessary. KnightTime+ plus is only for fans within the Knights’ broadcast territory, which is Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and certain counties in California and Nebraska.

Injury updates

Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said goaltender Robin Lehner, who missed all of last season after one shoulder and two hip surgeries, remains out indefinitely.

Lehner was left off of the Knights’ training camp roster, and he will begin the season on long-term injured serve.

The team will also be without defenseman Daniil Miromanov “long term,” McCrimmon said, because of an undisclosed injury the 26-year-old suffered last season. Miromanov scored six points in 14 games for the Knights last year.

Defenseman Layton Ahac was also unavailable to start camp after getting hurt in the team’s rookie camp. McCrimmon said Ahac, a 2019 third-round pick, is considered day to day.

