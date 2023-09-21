86°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Knights launch streaming service before preseason opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2023 - 12:59 pm
 
Updated September 21, 2023 - 1:04 pm
The Golden Knights rally around right wing Phil Kessel, holding the Stanley Cup, as they celebr ...
The Golden Knights rally around right wing Phil Kessel, holding the Stanley Cup, as they celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights, coming off a Stanley Cup championship, now have their own streaming service.

The Knights announced the launch of KnightTime+ on Thursday, which will carry all local games for fans within the team’s broadcast territory through their new partnership with ViewLift.

The service complements the team’s new linear TV partner, Scripps Sports. If fans cannot watch the team’s games through its new local broadcast home on Vegas 34 — accessible on cable, satellite and over-the-air TV — they can turn to KnightTime+ instead.

The platform is available on phones, tablets, computers and internet-capable televisions by downloading the KnightTime app on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Roku. It can also be reached on the web at knighttimeplus.com.

Fans can purchase a full-season pass for $69.99 to watch the six of the team’s preseason games, 69 of its 82 regular-season games and all of its first-round playoff games. The remaining contests are exclusive to the NHL’s national TV partners. Fans can also purchase a single-game pass for $6.99.

The team’s preseason games —including Sunday’s in San Jose — will be available to watch as part of a free trial, with no payment necessary. KnightTime+ plus is only for fans within the Knights’ broadcast territory, which is Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and certain counties in California and Nebraska.

Injury updates

Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said goaltender Robin Lehner, who missed all of last season after one shoulder and two hip surgeries, remains out indefinitely.

Lehner was left off of the Knights’ training camp roster, and he will begin the season on long-term injured serve.

The team will also be without defenseman Daniil Miromanov “long term,” McCrimmon said, because of an undisclosed injury the 26-year-old suffered last season. Miromanov scored six points in 14 games for the Knights last year.

Defenseman Layton Ahac was also unavailable to start camp after getting hurt in the team’s rookie camp. McCrimmon said Ahac, a 2019 third-round pick, is considered day to day.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

MOST READ
1
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
2
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
3
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
4
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
5
Steve Martin postpones Strip shows for ‘rampant’ COVID
Steve Martin postpones Strip shows for ‘rampant’ COVID
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Golden Knights add forward for competition before training camp
Golden Knights add forward for competition before training camp
Knights’ new local TV partner, Cox cable reach deal to air games
Knights’ new local TV partner, Cox cable reach deal to air games
Which prospects stood out at the Golden Knights’ rookie camp?
Which prospects stood out at the Golden Knights’ rookie camp?
Knights ‘ready to repeat’ after shortest offseason in team history
Knights ‘ready to repeat’ after shortest offseason in team history
Which Knights games will be on national TV next season?
Which Knights games will be on national TV next season?
Here are the Golden Knights’ theme games this season
Here are the Golden Knights’ theme games this season