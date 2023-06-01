Knights’ Lehner hit with another fraud claim in bankruptcy case

Las Vegas businessman Michael Borden claims that Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner misled him on his ability to repay million in loans, according to a recent court filing.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) skates around the net after letting in a goal to the Coyotes during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner and his wife Donya are facing new allegations of fraud tied to the couple’s ongoing Chapter 7 bankruptcy case.

Las Vegas businessman Michael Borden claims that Lehner misled him on his ability to repay $4 million in loans he provided last year to the NHL star, according to a recent court filing.

The Lehners, who filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in December, owe creditors $27.3 million, while the couple’s personal property is valued at $5.1 million.

Lehner secured the first loan in April 2022 totaling $3.5 million. Borden was led to believe that money would go toward technology for Lehner’s SolarCode business.

Lehner’s legal representative could not be reached for comment.

Borden claims he was told SolarCode had multiple government contracts in the Caribbean, Africa and Middle East and that the technology tied to the loan was operational.

“Lehner made misrepresentations by omissions and commissions and never informed Plaintiff (Borden) or his representatives that SolarCode was not a profitable or even viable commercial entity,” the court filing claims.

Borden then claims that Lehner did not disclose to him that he had other debts that might impede his ability to pay back millions of dollars he loaned to the goalie.

The filing noted that Lehner held a 50 percent royalty interest in SolarCode that was equal to 50 percent of SolarCode’s gross revenue. As part of the loan deal, Lehner assigned 20 percent of his SolarCode royalties to Borden in perpetuity, with Lehner having the right to repurchase the royalty rights for $35 million.

In March, Aliya Growth Fund, another creditor in the Lehner case, also claimed fraud tied to a $4.75 million loan provided to the goalie.

The court filing also claims that Lehner told Borden that his snake farm business was fully paid for and cash positive.

“Unbeknownst to Plaintiff (Borden)… the Defendant (Lehner) was indebted to several additional undisclosed creditors, either directly or by guarantees of payment,” the filing stated.

The undisclosed debts Lehner had at the time of Borden’s April loan were found to be more than $16 million, the filing stated.

In June 2022, Borden claimed Lehner solicited another $500,000 loan that featured a one-year term. Lehner told Borden that despite the one-year loan, he intended to pay back the $500,000 sooner, noting he would within the first two months of his guaranteed Knights contract commencing at the start of the current NHL season.

Robin Lehner, 31, has not played this season after undergoing surgery on both hips. He signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the Knights in October 2020.

Borden is seeking the repayment of his loans and the reimbursement of the fees tied to the legal proceedings.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.