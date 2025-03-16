Knights limp to end of road trip with loss to Red Wings
The Golden Knights lost three of four games on the road trip, ending with a defeat against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back.
The Golden Knights capped off their four-game road trip with a 3-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.
Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves, but the Knights (39-20-8) were held to 17 shots. They had 19 in Saturday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres.
The Knights went 1-1-2 on the trip.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
