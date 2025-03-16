Knights limp to end of road trip with loss to Red Wings

The Golden Knights lost three of four games on the road trip, ending with a defeat against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back.

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek (43) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Albert Johansson passes the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan, standing, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Detroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy, standing, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat, left, passes the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, left, passes the puck as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Holl defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

The Golden Knights capped off their four-game road trip with a 3-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves, but the Knights (39-20-8) were held to 17 shots. They had 19 in Saturday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The Knights went 1-1-2 on the trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

