Knights’ local TV home dropped by Dish in carriage dispute

Dish Network subscribers who are Golden Knights fans will have to find a new way to watch games.

The channel showing most of the Knights’ regular-season contests, Vegas 34, was dropped because of a carriage dispute, the company announced Tuesday.

Fans still hoping to watch games have several choices.

Vegas 34 is available on over-the-air TV with a digital antenna.

The team also launched its own streaming service, KnightTime+, this season. The platform is available on phones, tablets, computers and internet-capable TVs by downloading the KnightTime app on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Roku. It can also be accessed at knighttimeplus.com.

A season pass, which includes live games and additional team-produced content, is available for $69.99 for viewers in the local market.

The Knights also suggest subscribing to alternative services like Fubo, DirecTV or Cox cable.

