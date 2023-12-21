59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights’ local TV home dropped by Dish in carriage dispute

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2023 - 5:21 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) protects the puck from Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) protects the puck from Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Dish Network subscribers who are Golden Knights fans will have to find a new way to watch games.

The channel showing most of the Knights’ regular-season contests, Vegas 34, was dropped because of a carriage dispute, the company announced Tuesday.

Fans still hoping to watch games have several choices.

Vegas 34 is available on over-the-air TV with a digital antenna.

The team also launched its own streaming service, KnightTime+, this season. The platform is available on phones, tablets, computers and internet-capable TVs by downloading the KnightTime app on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Roku. It can also be accessed at knighttimeplus.com.

A season pass, which includes live games and additional team-produced content, is available for $69.99 for viewers in the local market.

The Knights also suggest subscribing to alternative services like Fubo, DirecTV or Cox cable.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
Judge declines to dismiss charges against teen in fatal hit-and-run
Judge declines to dismiss charges against teen in fatal hit-and-run
2
CARTOONS: Find out if Santa has Trump on the naughty or nice list
CARTOONS: Find out if Santa has Trump on the naughty or nice list
3
Top new restaurants — and notable closings — in Las Vegas for 2023
Top new restaurants — and notable closings — in Las Vegas for 2023
4
Acres of stars: Celebrities who bought, sold Las Vegas homes in 2023
Acres of stars: Celebrities who bought, sold Las Vegas homes in 2023
5
Police: G League player admits to planning woman’s murder
Police: G League player admits to planning woman’s murder
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Knights featured on docuseries showing behind-the-scenes NHL footage
Knights featured on docuseries showing behind-the-scenes NHL footage
Knights call up goaltender as injuries flare before road trip
Knights call up goaltender as injuries flare before road trip
Knights believe goals will come if they stay the course
Knights believe goals will come if they stay the course
Knights happy to be home as ‘hectic’ schedule continues
Knights happy to be home as ‘hectic’ schedule continues
Home sweet home: Knights return to T-Mobile Arena on high note
Home sweet home: Knights return to T-Mobile Arena on high note
Knights look to bounce back with goalie questions still looming
Knights look to bounce back with goalie questions still looming