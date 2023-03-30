49°F
Golden Knights

Knights lock up playoff spot for fifth time in six seasons

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2023 - 10:43 am
 
Updated March 30, 2023 - 7:02 pm
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) is congratulated for his goal against th ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) is congratulated for his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

The Golden Knights are in the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons.

The Knights clinched their spot Thursday thanks to Nashville’s 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh. They’re the first team in the Western Conference to secure their spot, and the sixth in the NHL.

The Knights have been one of the top teams in their conference and the Pacific Division after missing the playoffs for the first time last season. First-year coach Bruce Cassidy has given the team a defensive structure and identity it can lean on despite key injuries to captain Mark Stone and numerous goaltenders throughout the year.

The Knights still have eight games remaining in the regular season, including their 7:30 p.m. matchup Thursday with San Jose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

