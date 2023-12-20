Knights look to bounce back with goalie questions still looming

The Golden Knights hope to learn a few lessons from their ugly loss in Carolina on Tuesday and apply them to their next game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) tries to pass the puck around Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Dmitry Orlov (7) and Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) chase after the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) protects the puck from Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) battles for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Golden Knights didn’t practice Wednesday. That gave them extra time to chew on one of their worst defensive performances of the year.

The Knights allowed a season-high six goals in a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday and trailed by five goals at one point in the third period. They’ll need to turn the page before they play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 4 p.m. Thursday at Amalie Arena to continue their three-game road trip.

That doesn’t mean the Knights will forget what happened against the Hurricanes.

“We don’t tend to flush much,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Cassidy believes the Knights’ poor effort was a blip on the radar. That doesn’t mean there aren’t lessons to be learned.

Carolina’s aggressive style gave the Knights fits. That was evident on special teams. The Knights struggled to deal with the pressure the Hurricanes applied on the power play and penalty kill.

“We haven’t seen that a lot,” Cassidy said. “We talk about it and talk about it, but until you live it, (it’s tough). If we played it tomorrow, we’d be better because we just saw it. But that’s part of hockey and give them credit in that area.”

The Knights need to learn from the loss before other teams start applying similar strategies. Right wing Jonathan Marchessault believes that shouldn’t be a problem for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who entered Wednesday leading the Pacific Division and Western Conference standings.

“We won last year and we’re still winning this year,” Marchessault said. “We’re a pretty good team still. I have no problem with the way our team responds. I have a lot of confidence in this team and that will always be the case as long as I play here.”

One area in particular the Knights need to shore up is the penalty kill.

Carolina went 3-for-3 on the power play in the win. The three goals were the most the Knights have allowed on the penalty kill this season and the most they have surrendered since March 28 against Edmonton.

The rough performance came one game after the team allowed two power-play goals to Ottawa on Sunday, though one came when goaltender Adin Hill was injured. Still, prior to this stretch the Knights allowed just two power-play goals their previous 13 games.

“We really needed a big kill on the fourth (Carolina) goal and they managed to get a greasy rebound and score,” Marchessault said. “Good for them. Their power play came up big and we had no response.”

The Knights also continue to have questions in net.

Hill is not with the team on the trip after aggravating his lower-body injury Sunday. Thompson appeared to be playing hurt that game as well, but finished it out before getting the start Tuesday. He then allowed a career-high six goals against the Hurricanes before being pulled in the third period.

The Knights have leaned on Thompson a lot of late. He’s started seven of the team’s last nine games. He played 53:03 in relief of Hill on Sunday in one of the two games he didn’t start as well.

Thompson’s backup, Jiri Patera, made his fourth NHL appearance in the third period Tuesday. It’s unclear how much of a rotation Cassidy plans on having until Hill returns.

Patera did stop all 10 shots he faced after taking over for Thompson against the Hurricanes. The 24-year-old has a .924 save percentage in his limited NHL action.

“It’s great experience,” Patera said. “Every opportunity I can get, I’m happy with that. I always try to do my best to help the team get a win, but unfortunately it didn’t end up that way (Tuesday).”

