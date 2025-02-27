Knights look to move past ‘inexcusable’ loss as they begin homestand

The Golden Knights know they didn’t play well Monday in Los Angeles. They’re confident they can bounce back Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

There are just some performances you can’t put to the side. Underperforming in a division matchup with 24 games left in the regular season would fit that description.

The Golden Knights delivered a clunker Monday in their 5-2 road loss to the Los Angeles Kings, giving up four goals in the third period to fall to their Pacific Division rival. The Knights were in good shape after 40 minutes but cost themselves with poor puck management and turnovers in the defensive zone.

The setback tightened up the standings. The Knights entered Wednesday two points up on the Edmonton Oilers for first place in the Pacific Division, but the Kings were five points back with three games in hand.

It’s now up to the team to settle things down and create some separation. The Knights begin a five-game homestand Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks, who are 1-5-2 in their last eight games.

The Blackhawks lost 2-1 to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday in an ugly game in which they trailed in shot attempts 93-39.

“I don’t think we can just flush (the Kings game),” center Brett Howden said. “I think we have to recognize it and we’ve got to be better from it. We have to hold onto it and learn how to play better in those situations.”

The Knights (34-18-6) know not to take the Blackhawks (17-34-7) too lightly even though Chicago has the second-worst record in the NHL.

They lost 5-3 in Chicago on Jan. 18 in one of their worst outings of the season.

That game, as well as Monday’s loss, should sharpen the Knights’ focus. Coach Bruce Cassidy called the team’s showing against Los Angeles “inexcusable” after it allowed four goals on seven shots in the third period.

“We didn’t play well enough,” Cassidy said. “We need to close out games if we expect to get anywhere, (especially) close games. It should be a strength of ours.”

The Knights spent Wednesday’s practice working on the details that got away from them against the Kings. They want to iron things out at five-on-five heading into Thursday’s game.

The team did give its participants in the 4 Nations Face-Off — captain Mark Stone, center Jack Eichel, defenseman Noah Hanifin and goaltender Adin Hill — the day off for some extra recovery. But everyone else was hard at work before the Knights welcome former defenseman Alec Martinez, who signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks in the offseason, back to town.

“We know what it is. Let’s push it for a day, recharge the batteries and let’s take care of it and attack it on the ice,” Cassidy said. “I think our guys recognize that.”

Cassidy said he still feels the Knights are in a better spot with their game than they were at this point last season.

The team hit a lull around the All-Star break a year ago, going 4-5-1 in February. The Knights were also in a worse position in the standings, which caused them to enter the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

This season the team is in good shape to win its fourth Pacific Division crown in eight years. The Knights are confident they can close strong despite what happened Monday.

They’ve been in the playoff hunt enough times to know what to expect.

“We’ve been there. We’ve done it before,” Howden said. “We know what it takes. We know how to play this time of year.”

